Here’s how to find and solve the Taylor Swift Vault puzzles
If you're wondering how to find Taylor Swift's Vault puzzles on Google, look no further.
Taylor Swift fans have been summoned to Google to solve puzzles in order to unlock her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault track titles.
There are 33 million puzzles available once you search “Taylor Swift” in Google’s Blank Space.
But if like me you weren’t sure how it worked at first, here’s how to find the Taylor Swift Vault puzzles and solve them.
Step one: Google “Taylor Swift”
Not Taylor Swift Vault or 1989 (Taylor’s Version), simply enter Taylor Swift into the Google search bar.
Step two: Click on the vault
To reveal your Vault puzzles you must click on the Vault icon which is tucked in the bottom left corner of the search engine.
Step three: Solve the Taylor Swift Vault puzzles
Now to solve the puzzles. Once you think you’ve unscrambled the words, simply go to the Black Space and pop in what they say. It can be a single word or it can be a phrase but these all lead to unlocking Taylor’s Vault track titles.
Step four: See if you were right
One you’ve entered your answer Google will follow through on your search term like normal, but if you were correct you will find the same little vault icon in the corner so you can keep solving puzzles.
Step five: Profit?
You can sit decoding puzzles all day long if you like, with Google providing a handy countdown for how many Taylor Swift vault puzzles have been solved. Once 33 million puzzles have been solved by the many dedicated Swifties out there the Vault will open and the track titles for the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks will be unveiled.
