It was a huge night for Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards as the superstar revealed not only a new album, but made history by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Ahead of breaking records, Swift announced that her latest album The Tortured Poets Department will be released later this year.

In her acceptance speech, she said: "I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I've been keeping from you for the last two years.

"Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department."

Dedicated Swifties, who are used to sleuthing for clues about the star's next moves, have known that something was afoot since Sunday evening when her website crashed and only the word "hneriergrd" - an anagram for "red herring" - could be found. In addition, the star's profile images on social media were all changed to a black-and-white version of Midnight's album art which led fans to believe that Reputation (Taylor's Version) was coming.

However, we now know that this was leading up to Swift's surprise announcement for her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. But what do we know about the album so far, and can we expect another Era to be added to the tour?

Taylor Swift's new album 2024 release date

Fans should set their countdowns now as Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be released on Friday, April 19, 2024.

What do we know about The Tortured Poets Department so far?

In true Taylor Swift style, immediately after leaving the stage more information on the new album was released on her social media accounts.

The cover art for The Tortured Poets Department was released, alongside the phrase "All's fair in love and poetry" and the upcoming release date.

How many tracks will Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department have?

Taylor Swift's website revealed that The Tortured Poets Department will feature 16 songs, with one bonus track "The Manuscript" to be included

According to Swift’s website, the new album will feature 16 songs, including one bonus track titled “The Manuscript" which appears only to be included in the physical releases.

Is there pre-order for The Tortured Poets Department?

Fans of Taylor Swift can pre-order The Tortured Poets Department online now from the star's website.

There are several versions of the album available including on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital, as well as a collector's edition deluxe CD which is available to purchase only until February 7, and includes a collectible 20-page booklet.

Will Taylor Swift include The Tortured Poets Department on the Eras Tour?

With the Eras Tour set to make stops around the world in 2024 - including Edinburgh - it is currently unclear how Taylor Swift's new album will affect the show.