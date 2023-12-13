13 of Taylor Swift’s best quotes about life, love and growing up

3 . “You lose your edge if you find a way to protect yourself from everything…”

“I think, as a songwriter you lose your edge if you find a way to protect yourself from everything they're going to say about you. You lose touch with what made you vulnerable enough to connect with people in your songwriting. And that's not something I wanna do. So it's all about walking a tightrope between not being so fragile and breakable that they can level you with one blow and being raw enough to feel it and write about it when you feel it.” - Esquire, 2014