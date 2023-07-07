Taylor Swift's Eras: Every Taylor Swift album era explained

Taylor Swift is a force of nature and the pop star's Eras Tour will soon arrive in the UK.
Swift will perform three shows in Edinburgh, with competition for tickets expected to be fierce as she embarks on the musical journey of her career.
Hardcore Swifties will be treated to Easter eggs across the three-hour runtime. With a production inspired by stage shows, the Eras Tour set list is split into distinct "acts", which utilise a variety of techniques, visuals and props to reflect each era of Swift's career.
From Swift's debut 2006 album all the way through to 2022 release, Midnights, we break down each of Taylor Swift's album eras.
1. Taylor Swift (2006)
At just 16-years-old Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album, which was characterised by her ringlet curls, cowboy boots and her acoustic guitar. Tracks on this record include Tim McGraw, Teardrops On My Guitar, Picture To Burn and Our Song.
2. Fearless (2008)
Her second album, Fearless, veered away from the country genre, establishing her name in pop circles with hits such as You Belong With Me and Love Story. Fearless received multiple accolades and awards, and in 2010 Swift scooped up the Grammy for Album of the Year. It was also in this era where the feud between Kanye West and Swift began. While attempting to accept her award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, West stormed onto the stage interrupting with the now infamous “I’mma let you finish..." quote.
3. Speak Now (2010)
Entering her twenties, Swift’s style transitioned into something more glamorous and grown up than her previous country sweetness. After critics claimed she didn’t write her own music, Swift wrote the album Speak Now which she wrote solo. She proved her talent for song writing with hits such as The Story Of Us, Dear John, Mean, Better Than Revenge and Back To December.
4. Red (2012)
The first of her albums to lean into pop more heavily than country, Red was concerned with the fading flush of romance. Her vintage looks and signature red accompanied its release with songs from the record including hits We Are Never Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, and All Too Well.