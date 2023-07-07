Taylor Swift's Eras: Every Taylor Swift album era explained

2 . Fearless (2008)

Her second album, Fearless, veered away from the country genre, establishing her name in pop circles with hits such as You Belong With Me and Love Story. Fearless received multiple accolades and awards, and in 2010 Swift scooped up the Grammy for Album of the Year. It was also in this era where the feud between Kanye West and Swift began. While attempting to accept her award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, West stormed onto the stage interrupting with the now infamous “I’mma let you finish..." quote.