13 pictures to celebrate Taylor Swift making history at the 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift made history during the 66th Grammy Awards, in a ceremony which celebrated female talent across the industry.

Swift is the first performer to win Album of the Year four times overtaking stars such as Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, each of whom had three wins.

The superstar also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal album, and it was during her acceptance speech that she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

To celebrate Taylor Swift's record-breaking night, here are 13 pictures of the singer during the 66th Grammys.

