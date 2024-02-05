All Sections
Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus of boygenius, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius. Image: GettyJulien Baker, Lucy Dacus of boygenius, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius. Image: Getty
Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus of boygenius, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius. Image: Getty

13 pictures to celebrate Taylor Swift making history at the 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift stole the show during the 66th Grammy Awards, taking home two top prizes, making history and even announcing her new studio album.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT

Taylor Swift made history during the 66th Grammy Awards, in a ceremony which celebrated female talent across the industry.

Swift is the first performer to win Album of the Year four times overtaking stars such as Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, each of whom had three wins.

The superstar also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal album, and it was during her acceptance speech that she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

To celebrate Taylor Swift's record-breaking night, here are 13 pictures of the singer during the 66th Grammys.

Taylor Swift accepts the "Album Of The Year" award for "Midnights" onstage, making history. Image: Getty

1. Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album Of The Year

Taylor Swift accepts the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award. During her speech she announced her 11th studio album.

2. Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift backstage during the 66th Grammy Awards.

3. Taylor Swift backstage at the the 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift on the red carpet for the 66th Grammy Awards.

4. Taylor Swift on the red carpet

