Taylor Swift has announced the streaming release date for The Eras Tour Concert Film, which will include three additional tracks.

To celebrate her birthday, Taylor Swift has announced that fans will soon be able to stream The Eras Tour Concert Film from home.

From December 13th, Swift’s birthday, The Eras Tour Concert Film will be available to rent on demand in the United States and Canada with other countries to be announced soon.

Not only will Swifties be able to enjoy the excitement of The Eras Tour from home, but they will also be able to experience an extended version of the film which will include additional songs.

When will The Eras Tour Concert Film be available to stream?

After being released in cinemas across the world on Friday, October 13th, fans will be able to rent The Eras Tour Concert Film Extended Edition from Wednesday, December 13th.

In a message on her social media, Swift said: “Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on… you guessed it, December 13.”

Where can you stream The Eras Tour Concert Film?

More details are still to be announced, but fans will be able to rent The Eras Tour: Extended Edition from platforms such as Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube.

While it appears that only the US & Canada will receive access on December 13th, we’re sure it won’t be long until further announcements on release dates follow.

What additional songs will be included in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Extended Edition?