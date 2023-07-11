There are many out there who don’t understand the appeal of Taylor Swift and often dislike her music based solely on how prevalent it is.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions on the matter, but if you’re genuinely curious and would like to understand – even just a little – here are five songs to give you a glimpse behind the glittery curtain.

Exile (featuring Bon Iver)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ballad is one of Swift’s classic Romeo and Juliet stories, beginning with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon before Swift comes in to dispute his version of events. The piano and strings build in the background in the final minutes of the song for a powerful ending.

I Bet You Think About Me (Featuring Chris Stapleton)

One of Swift’s “Vault” tracks which was only released in 2021 with Red (Taylor’s Version), this song is a return to Swift’s country roots – and it’s just fun, encompassing the often cheeky nature of her music.

Mirrorball

A song which is a reflection of Swift's relationship with the public, and how she is always spinning in an attempt to impress strangers. It’s a vulnerable song which features the lyric: “I’m still a believer but I don’t know why / I’ve never been a natural, all I do is try, try, try.”

Cruel Summer

It would be impossible to create a list of songs to entice someone to listen to Taylor Swift without including a pop hit and Cruel Summer fits that bill. Originally released in 2019, it was in June 2023 when the song began reappearing in the charts. The first minute or so of Cruel Summer is a classic Taylor Swift love song – but then it spirals, covering the shame of keeping secrets.

All Too Well