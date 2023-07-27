Here's how to find your Top 5 most listened to Taylor Swift Eras on Spotify

Spotify can help you discover your Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras: are you ready for it?

Whether you’re a longtime Swiftie or a recent convert who started appreciating the popstar after Folklore, Spotify has the perfect tool to help you.

Spotify will help you curate your Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras; firstly by letting you pick your personal Top 5, before correcting you and showing your top Eras by listens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The music streaming service has a number of interesting features for fans, from their annual Wrapped service to their Spotify for Pets, and the Top 5 function has been made available to fans of Rosalía, BTS, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd previously.

Discover your Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras on Spotify. Image: Spotify/Angela Chase PR

Which makes it all the more fitting for the feature to be released now, with Swift's song Anti-Hero recently surpassing a billion listens on Spotify, and it's available to anyone with a Spotify account – provided you’ve listened to at least 5 of Swift’s Eras.

Here’s how to find your Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras on Spotify.

Step one: Head to Spotify

This must be done on mobile, so make sure you’re logged into Spotify on your phone browser as well as in app – just in case.

Visit spotify.com/top5 where you should be greeted by Bejeweled from Midnights and a slideshow of each Swift Era.

Step two: Select your Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras

Once within the experience, click through each Era and select your favourite albums – don’t worry about which order they’re in, you can sort that once you’ve completed this step.

Step by step, here's how to find your Top 5 Eras on Spotify. Image: Spotify/Angela Chase PR

Step three: Share your curated Eras

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now you can share your Era picks with all your friends – but that’s not the best bit.

Step four: Find out your actual Top 5 Taylor Swift Eras – by listen

This feature appears to only be available through the app – and to “eligible” listeners – but Spotify will then show you your Top 5 Eras by listens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an interesting juxtaposition to what you as a fan would select vs. your actual Top Eras.

Taylor Swift fans can find their Top 5 Eras by listens on Spotify. Image: Spotify

Step five: Repeat step three