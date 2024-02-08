Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will soon make one more stop, arriving exclusively on streaming platform Disney+ with five additional songs.

Now titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) - a nod to the artist's album re-records - the concert film will feature Folklore song Cardigan as well as four acoustic tracks which haven't been included in previous theatrical or digital releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And fans won't have long to wait in order to find out which songs from Taylor Swift's ever-expanding catalogue will be included, with The Eras Tour Concert Film's Disney+ release date set for Friday, March 15.

On social media, Swift said: "This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)'."

It comes after Swift made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times at the Grammy Awards where she also announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poet's Department.

Making the announcement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: "The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.”

Set to be available in its entirety for the first time on the streaming platform, The Eras Tour concert film grossed more than $260 million at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Disney+ streaming release date

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) - the title the concert film will be released under - will be available to stream on Disney+ from Friday, March 15.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor Version) will stream exclusively on Disney+.

How long is The Eras Tour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eras Tour spans Taylor Swift's career with a runtime of around three-and-a-half hours, with some variation depending on the setlist.

The cinematic release of The Eras Tour concert film saw this cut down to just under three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A longer version of the concert film was made available to rent on streaming platforms, which included three additional songs - Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live - which took the runtime to just over three hours.