Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is coming to UK cinemas

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film will be released in UK cinemas on the same day as the US.

The concert film of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour will soon arrive in UK cinemas.

Pre-sale records were broken after the popstar announced that the film would hit AMC theatres in the United States, Canada and Mexico last months, earning more than £20 million in its first day.

Now, Taylor Swift has also confirmed that the Eras Tour Concert film will be released in more than 100 countries worldwide – including the UK.

Here’s everything you should know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film.

When will Taylor Swift’s concert movie come out?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be broadcast in UK cinemas on the same day as the US, Friday October 13.

While most of the 100 countries which have been announced will have the same release date, fans in Brazil, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Bulgaria, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Hungary, Romania and Turkey will all have to wait until November 3 for the first screenings.

Where can you watch The Eras Tour concert film in the UK?

Most cinema chains in the UK will broadcast The Eras Tour film however fans can double check which theatres are participating via the dedicated website, TSTheErasTourFilm.com

In Scotland, the chains which appear on the superstar’s website include Odeon, Vue, Everyman, Playhouse, Showcase and Empire along with several independent venues and select Cineworld theatres.

What will the movie include?

As Swift says in the film’s trailer, The Eras Tour is an “adventure” which covers 17 years of her music.

Each of the musician's albums is an Era and Swift’s production on her world tour has been described as more like a full-blown theatre production than a concert, with her setlist split into distinct “acts”.

What is the Eras Tour film runtime?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will run for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Where to buy Eras Tour film tickets

Fans looking to purchase tickets can first check runtimes on the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film website.