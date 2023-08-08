I am listening to Taylor Swift’s album Folklore as I write this. I know every note, every word, every emotion. This album changed the way my brain worked.

If someone reached into my soul, the songs on this album would be there. Found on the forest floor surrounded by crisp autumn leaves and hope.

I was always a fan of Taylor Swift, I don’t think anyone who has taken the time to listen to her work could possibly say they weren’t. But it’s been a journey.

The last few years of school and the early days of university, it wasn’t cool to like her. It was cool to be edgy, and only like unknown, grungy Indie albums, or old rock music your dad liked, listened to on a record player in a grim flat while smoking cigarettes.

You should never say you like anything as ‘popular’ as Taylor Swift. She was too ‘girly’, which was code for women that they were being childish.

When I was growing up, feminine things were seen as babyish, too emotional...something to be scoffed at. You couldn’t be a feminist and like pink.

Time to put away childish things. You’re an adult now. Grow up.

I think Taylor Swift fell into this "girly” category because she expressed her emotions without shame. Because she’s beautiful, and blonde and “sang songs about boys.”

Fast forward to now. Her Eras Tour is propping up the global economy. Leaders of countries across the world are reaching out and begging her to perform there. She is a titan of her craft, each new album hitting the earth like a meteor. It feels now, more than ever, we are all unashamedly embracing our feminine side. And I couldn’t be happier or more grateful. I feel like now, I’m thriving.

You only have to look at the thousands of videos and pictures of people of all ages getting dressed up in glitter, and sparkles when they see her perform.

Swapping friendship bracelets with strangers at her shows, wearing our emotions on our sleeves. Open, inclusive and supportive, and stronger for it.

She said once: “I wanna wear pink and tell you how I feel about politics.”

Yeah. Same.