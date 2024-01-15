Burns Night is the annual celebration of the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns, commemorating his life and work.

Since 1801, the birthday of Robert Burns has been remembered across Scotland and the entire the world, celebrating the Scottish poet's incredible legacy.

From his own unforgettable Scottish songs and poetry such as 'Auld Lang Syne’ which people worldwide link arms and sing together every New Year, to inspiring the title of John Steinbeck's 'Of Mice and Men' and even Michael Jackson, who was reportedly a fan of the writer which led to the creation of hit track 'Thriller'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And having come from a humble cottage in Alloway village, it would undoubtedly shock the poet to hear that since he first put pen to paper, a collection of his work has since orbited Earth 217 times or 'walking' 5.7 million miles.

The birthplace of Robert Burns, Alloway, South Ayrshire, Scotland.

So for those wondering when is Burns Night in 2024, who exactly was Robert Burns and why is he celebrated, here's everything you need to know.

What is Burns Night?

Every year in Scotland, Burns Night is celebrated to mark the birthday of the country’s national poet Robert Burns and it is considered our ‘other national day’ aside from St Andrew’s Day. On this day many Scots practise a number of cultural traditions to honour ‘Rabbie’ Burns himself and his legendary devotion to Scotland, including its natural beauty and inhabitants.

When was the first Burns Supper held?

It has been reported that the first Burns supper was held over 200 years ago in July 1801 when nine of the poet’s closest friends met up to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. This meal featured the traditional Scottish dish haggis and a Sheep’s head followed by a performance of Burns’ poem ‘Address to a Haggis’ and other song recitals.

When is Burns Night 2024?

Burns Night falls on January 25th every year to coincide with the poet's birthday on January 25th, 1759.

Who was Robert Burns?

Robert Burns was born in 1759 as the eldest son of seven children of a farmer in the small village of Alloway. Although he followed his father’s career for much of his life he still managed to produce over 700 poems before his death at age 37, Burns’ funeral tragically coincided with the birth of his son Maxwell.

Robert Burns married Jean Armour, the mother of his children in 1788.

Living a life of debt, Burns had empathy for the poor and understood the unfairness of that which meant he resonated profoundly with his fellow Scots. He frequently wrote about the gap between the rich and the poor, religion, love, alcohol and what it meant to be Scottish.

His identity as a Scot can be felt throughout all of his works based on his masterful and witty command of the Scots language like ‘Auld Lang Syne’ translating to ‘Old Long Since’. He is, however, also remembered for being an excessive drinker which is thought to be a leading cause behind the endocarditis that ended his life. He died aged 37 on July 21, 1796 in Dumfries.

Where was Robert Burns born?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Burns was born in Alloway, South Ayrshire in 1759. While he was a pioneer of the 'Romantic' poetry era, Burns received very little formal education due to his intensive farm life.

How is Burns Night celebrated?

Burns Night is traditionally commemorated in Scotland with a Burns Supper, a meal which starts with a cock-a-leekie soup followed by haggis, neeps and tatties and a glass of whisky, naturally.