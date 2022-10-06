We had a huge response on social media after asking for famous songs every Scot will know, so it’s clear that these timeless tracks are close to Scots’ hearts.

Surprisingly, much of the newer generation did not make the list, with famous artists like Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi, and Calvin Harris missing out on a mention.

But the so-called ‘oldies but goodies’ like Runrig, Robert Burns, and Dougie MacLean found themselves subjugating the comments section.

Wherever your own personal tastes lie, here are 18 famous songs - in no particular order - that us Scots just cannae get enough of.

Which would be your top pick?

1. The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" was written and performed by The Proclaimers and released back in 1988 in their album 'Sunshine on Leith'. Suffice to say, it's impossible for any Scot to not be aware of this world-famous song made by the Scottish duo.

2. Harold Boulton - The Skye Boat Song Sir Harold Boulton wrote the lyrics of this song to an air collected by Miss Annie MacLeod in the 1870's. The song was later recorded and released by Tom Bryce in 1899.

3. Dougie MacLean - Caledonia Caledonia is a nostalgic Scottish folk ballad written in 1977 by Dougie MacLean. This anthem of Scottish pride, reportedly, was written by MacLean in just 10 minutes as he rested on a beach in France during his early 20's.

4. Ye Canny Shove Yer Grannie aff a Bus There is some debate as to the exact origins of this song and who wrote it, but it reportedly originates from the 1940's and is played to the tune of "She'll be Coming Round the Mountain When She Comes".