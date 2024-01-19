Robert Burns: 10 facts about the Scottish poet you may not have known

3 . He wasn't always known as Rabbie Burns

Despite being affectionately known as 'Rabbie Burns', the Scottish poet wasn't always known as such. His father was William Burnes, and his name was originally spelled the same way with Robert even using 'Burness' for a time. However, before the first edition of his work was published he changed the spelling to Burns - as was more common in Ayrshire at the time. More interesting still, Robert never referred to himself as Rabbie; he would use Rob, Rab and even Robin, but never Rabbie.