Robert Burns: 10 facts about the Scottish poet you may not have known

Each year on January 25th, people around the world celebrate Scotland's national poet Robert Burns with ceilidhs, traditional Scottish music, food and poetry recitations.
In honour of the great bard, here are 10 facts about Robert Burns which you may not have known... including his real name.
1. Robert Burns was known to be a womaniser
Robert Burns was known for being a ladies' man, fathering 12 children between 4 different women. He was married to Jean Armour, the mother of nine of his children, though he often engaged in extramarital affairs, such as his romance with Mary Campbell (pictured) who is said to have inspired some of Burns' most popular works. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
2. Robert Burns' fascination with the supernatural began at a young age
Several poems by Burns focus on the supernatural, including Tam O'Shanter. Growing up in Ayrshire, his interest in the subject is said to have come from the stories an old widow, who worked on his father's farm, would tell him involving the supernatural. Photo: Getty Images
3. He wasn't always known as Rabbie Burns
Despite being affectionately known as 'Rabbie Burns', the Scottish poet wasn't always known as such. His father was William Burnes, and his name was originally spelled the same way with Robert even using 'Burness' for a time. However, before the first edition of his work was published he changed the spelling to Burns - as was more common in Ayrshire at the time. More interesting still, Robert never referred to himself as Rabbie; he would use Rob, Rab and even Robin, but never Rabbie.
4. There are clubs around the world dedicated to remembering Robert Burns
There are hundreds of 'Burns Clubs' across the world dedicated to cherishing the memory of the Scottish poet's writings as well as encouraging interest in the Scots language. Many of these clubs now belong to the Robert Burns World Federation, though the first was established in Greenock in 1801 which was known as The Mother's Club.