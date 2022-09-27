These words that Scotland still uses to this day, while not quite pronounced the same way, come directly from Gaelic (or from Irish Gaelic, which is closely related to Scottish Gaelic.)

It is easy to suspect Gaelic actually borrows from English, which in some cases is true as most modern European languages have adapted English words, but this overlooks how English borrows a lot from others.

Germanic, Latin, Greek, Norman French and some Celtic languages make appearances in what we know as English today.

By way of Ireland, Gaelic was brought to Scotland in the 10th century - meaning all of these words have Irish roots in common but certainly passed through Scottish Gaelic.

Here are 12 English words you know of and probably use that are all derived from Gaelic.

1. Gob Ever told someone to shut their 'gob' because they overestimated their gift of the 'gab'? This reportedly comes from "gob" which in Gaelic means "beak", so if you said "shut your gob, hen" then it checks out etymologically.

2. Whisky Scotland is often credited as the country that invented this beverage, and the English word "whisky" has roots in Scottish Gaelic from its name "uisge beatha" which means "water of life".

3. Smashing "Smashing" is the catchphrase of the iconic cartoon character Nigel Thornberry who would say it to express delight or approval. In Scottish Gaelic, the phrase "'S math sin" (pronounced SMAH-shin) means 'excellent' or 'great' - it's thought to be the phrase's origin.

4. Smithereens Speaking of smashing, if you smash a vase it will break into smithereens - a word that scholars suspect originates from the Gaelic "smidiríní" which means "little bits". This is similar to the Scottish Gaelic word "smidean" which means "a very small bit".