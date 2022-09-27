News you can trust since 1817
Scottish Gaelic you already speak: 12 English words derived from Gaelic that we still use today

As most Scots are not Gaelic-speaking, they may think the language is completely detached from their lexicon, but it turns out often-used English words are derived from Gaelic.

By Thomas Mackay
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:56 am

These words that Scotland still uses to this day, while not quite pronounced the same way, come directly from Gaelic (or from Irish Gaelic, which is closely related to Scottish Gaelic.)

It is easy to suspect Gaelic actually borrows from English, which in some cases is true as most modern European languages have adapted English words, but this overlooks how English borrows a lot from others.

Germanic, Latin, Greek, Norman French and some Celtic languages make appearances in what we know as English today.

By way of Ireland, Gaelic was brought to Scotland in the 10th century - meaning all of these words have Irish roots in common but certainly passed through Scottish Gaelic.

Here are 12 English words you know of and probably use that are all derived from Gaelic.

1. Gob

Ever told someone to shut their 'gob' because they overestimated their gift of the 'gab'? This reportedly comes from "gob" which in Gaelic means "beak", so if you said "shut your gob, hen" then it checks out etymologically.

Photo: PIKSEL via Getty Images

2. Whisky

Scotland is often credited as the country that invented this beverage, and the English word "whisky" has roots in Scottish Gaelic from its name "uisge beatha" which means "water of life".

Photo: Nishihama via Getty Images

3. Smashing

"Smashing" is the catchphrase of the iconic cartoon character Nigel Thornberry who would say it to express delight or approval. In Scottish Gaelic, the phrase "'S math sin" (pronounced SMAH-shin) means 'excellent' or 'great' - it's thought to be the phrase's origin.

Photo: The Wild Thornberrys Movie 2002 (Klasky Csupo/ Nickelodeon/ Paramount Pictures)

4. Smithereens

Speaking of smashing, if you smash a vase it will break into smithereens - a word that scholars suspect originates from the Gaelic "smidiríní" which means "little bits". This is similar to the Scottish Gaelic word "smidean" which means "a very small bit".

Photo: New Africa Studio via Canva Pro

