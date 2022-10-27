National Geographic puts Scottish Highlands in ‘Best of the World 2023’: 10 gorgeous highland locations to show why
The Scottish Highlands was named one of National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ destinations of 2023, and the following ten Highland locations make it easy to understand why.
In National Geographic’s Best of the World 2023 destination list the Scottish Highlands was shortlisted in the nature category and it was revealed that the region was only one of two UK destinations to make the cut. It stands side-by-side competing with the likes of Botswana, Slovenia and Big Bend National Park in Texas, US - stunning locations that are no small feat to share the spotlight with on such a prestigious list.
The Chief Executive of VisitScotland, Malcolm Roughead, said in a statement: “Our landscapes and scenery is one of the top reasons that people visit Scotland and the Highlands is home to some of the country’s most important and special natural assets.
“It is fantastic that National Geographic has recognised the valuable environmental efforts that are being undertaken across the region and are sharing this with audiences across the world.”
In celebration, here are 10 stunning locations from the Scottish Highlands that show why it was recognised by National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list.