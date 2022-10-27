National Geographic puts Scottish Highlands in ‘Best of the World 2023’: 10 gorgeous highland locations to show why

In National Geographic’s Best of the World 2023 destination list the Scottish Highlands was shortlisted in the nature category and it was revealed that the region was only one of two UK destinations to make the cut. It stands side-by-side competing with the likes of Botswana, Slovenia and Big Bend National Park in Texas, US - stunning locations that are no small feat to share the spotlight with on such a prestigious list.

The Chief Executive of VisitScotland, Malcolm Roughead, said in a statement: “Our landscapes and scenery is one of the top reasons that people visit Scotland and the Highlands is home to some of the country’s most important and special natural assets.

“It is fantastic that National Geographic has recognised the valuable environmental efforts that are being undertaken across the region and are sharing this with audiences across the world.”

In celebration, here are 10 stunning locations from the Scottish Highlands that show why it was recognised by National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list.

1. Loch Ness and Urquhart Castle Loch Ness rests 20 miles southwest of Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands, and is the home to the elusive and world-famous cryptid the Loch Ness Monster. Here you will also find Urquhart Castle, a 1,000-year-old settlement that sits in ruin but stands to tell the colourful tales of Scotland's dark history.

2. Glencoe This gorgeous location is famous not only for being the site of the Glencoe massacre, a tragedy for Clan Macdonald, but also for featuring as a backdrop in the 1995 hit movie Braveheart which launched Scottish culture into the heart of pop culture.

3. Cairngorms National Park This national park covers an area of 2,000 square miles of land making it an unbeatable place to connect to the great outdoors. Here you can also find the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd which is Britain's only free-ranging herd of reindeer, reportedly they're quite friendly!

4. Ben Nevis Ben Nevis was originally a huge active volcano which exploded and collapsed inwards millions of years ago. Now, it is simply a quintessential example of the beauty of Scotland and a 'must' for hikers in or visiting the country.