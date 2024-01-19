Robert Burns: 17 Inspirational quotes from the Scottish poet
Even hundreds of years after his death, 18th century Scots poet Robert Burns continues to inspire fans worldwide with his unforgettable poetry.
One of Scotland's national treasures, Robert Burns wrote hundreds of poems and songs during his lifetime which are still celebrated to this day.
Though the majority of his work was written in Scots, his legacy has spread around the world with Auld Lang Syne a New Years tradition and Burns himself remembered with more statues and monuments dedicated to him that almost any other non-religious figure.
And with Burns Night taking place on January 25th each year, his words are kept alive with poetry recitals and Burns Suppers which, of course, include the Address to a Haggis. But whether it's inspiring authors such as John Steinbeck or even King Charles III who quoted the bard in a tribute to his late mother, his work holds a timeless quality which sees it remain relevant to life today.
In honour of the great Scottish poet, here are seventeen of his most inspirational quotes.