Robert Burns: 17 Inspirational quotes from the Scottish poet

Even hundreds of years after his death, 18th century Scots poet Robert Burns continues to inspire fans worldwide with his unforgettable poetry.

One of Scotland's national treasures, Robert Burns wrote hundreds of poems and songs during his lifetime which are still celebrated to this day.

Though the majority of his work was written in Scots, his legacy has spread around the world with Auld Lang Syne a New Years tradition and Burns himself remembered with more statues and monuments dedicated to him that almost any other non-religious figure.

And with Burns Night taking place on January 25th each year, his words are kept alive with poetry recitals and Burns Suppers which, of course, include the Address to a Haggis. But whether it's inspiring authors such as John Steinbeck or even King Charles III who quoted the bard in a tribute to his late mother, his work holds a timeless quality which sees it remain relevant to life today.

In honour of the great Scottish poet, here are seventeen of his most inspirational quotes.

1 . “Some hae meat and canna eat, and some wad eat that want it; But we hae meat, and we can eat, Sae let the Lord be thankit.” This quote addresses that we should be thankful for the food we have because there are many people across the world who are not so fortunate. Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko via Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley.” This means "the best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray." A quote that reminds us no matter how thoroughly we make plans things can still go wrong. Photo: Adrian Coleman via Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . "Liberty’s in every blow! Let us do or dee." "Let us do or die..." Once thought of as Scotland's national anthem, this line comes from Robert Burns' 'Robert Bruce's March to Bannockburn'. The battle of Bannockburn is one of Scotland's most famous events which took place in 1314. Photo: kyrien via Canva Pro Photo Sales