Scots worldwide are gearing up to celebrate their patron saint, Saint Andrew, soon - but some are wondering when this happens, why we celebrate him, and if it will be a bank holiday for Scotland? Here’s what you should know.

Also known as ‘Andermas’ or ‘the Feast of Saint Andrew’, St Andrew’s Day is Scotland’s official national day which commemorates the disciple of the New Testament within Christianity.

Similar to St Patrick’s Day in Ireland or St David’s Day in Wales, this national day brings together Scots and their families to celebrate Scottish culture with a variety of events, in fact even Google has recognised this occasion in the past with a special Scottish Google Doodle.

When is St Andrew’s Day 2022?

St Andrew's Day is celebrated on November 30.

St Andrew’s Day always falls on November 30, that means in 2022 it will fall on a Wednesday. On this day Scotland celebrates its patron saint, Andrew the Apostle, and the Saltire flag will be flown from all Scottish government buildings.

Who is Saint Andrew?

According to Christian teachings, Saint Andrew was one of Jesus Christ’s 12 disciples and St Andrew’s Day is our annual celebration dedicated to his legacy. The Bible teaches us that Andrew introduced Peter, his brother who is traditionally thought as the first Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, to Jesus.

However, Andrew would meet a tragic fate as a martyr for his beliefs as Romans decreed that he be crucified, however the apostle did not believe he was ‘worthy’ to die in the same manner as Jesus.

Saint Andrew has been celebrated in Scotland for hundreds of years, with celebrations dating back to 1000AD.

Therefore, Andrew was crucified on a diagonal cross on November 30, 60AD, and this X-shaped cross is the symbol of Scotland’s Saltire flag which commemorates his final day.

By 1320, Saint Andrew was finally recognised as the patron saint of Scotland following the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath which refers to him as the “gentle Saint Andrew” who would be Scotland’s “patron for ever” - a title retained to this day.

How do we celebrate St Andrew’s Day?

Scotland celebrates the event with ceilidhs (traditional music and dance), parades and Scottish food like haggis, neeps and tatties. According to The Scottish Sun, Glasgow will also have hundreds of pipe bands, punters and fire dancers coursing through the city’s West End for the St Andrew’s Day Torchlight Parade.

The date is also significant in other countries with Scottish connections in the world like Barbados who mark their national day of Independence along with St Andrew’s Day.

Is St Andrew’s a bank holiday in Scotland?

St Andrew’s Day became officially recognised as a bank holiday by the Scottish Government in 2006, however, it is up to the institutions as to whether or not they wish to close on November 30.

Typically, if November 30 falls on a weekend then the bank holiday is moved to the following Monday or Friday.

Which other countries have Saint Andrew as their patron saint?

Scotland shares Saint Andrew as their patron saint with many other countries, cities, islands and other regions. Countries that have adopted him as their saint include:

Barbados

Romania

