Often called the national poet of Scotland, Robert Burns is a writer who has inspired countless creatives around the world with his work enriching the lives of many.
But even without mentioning his influence on novelists such as John Steinbeck, his impact can be found in events such as Burns Night. First held in 1801 by friends of the poet, each year on January 25th people around the world gather to celebrate the writer's legacy.
The timeless sense of humour and themes included in his songs and poetry have endured the test of time, even when written in Scots, and with Burns Night just around the corner many are preparing to enjoy a night of drinking, dancing and traditional Scottish food.
And if you're among those planning to celebrate Burns Night, read on to discover 9 traditional Burns Night customs.
1. Piping in your guests
Depending on the size of a Burns Night celebration you may see guests being welcomed in by pipers. This typically occurs during larger events so if you’re putting something smaller together, playing traditional music will work just as well.
2. The Selkirk Grace
Once guests have been welcomed and the entertainment for the evening announced, the host will then recite The Selkirk Grace. This is a short prayer traditionally spoken before a Burns Supper begins. The grace goes: “Some hae meat an canna eat, And some wad eat that want it; But we hae meat, and we can eat, And sae the Lord be thankit.”
3. Addressing the Haggis
The centrepiece of a traditional Burns Night is of course Haggis. The Scottish delicacy is led into the dining room on a large platter, escorted on its way by music, cheering and a procession of people - including the chef. Once the haggis has been presented and set down, it must be toasted with a ceremonial reading of Burns' "Address to a Haggis", which captures the poet's love of the dish. When the lines "His knife see rustic Labour dight / An cut you up wi ready slight" have been read, the haggis will be sliced open.
4. Serving a traditional Burns Supper
A traditional Burns Night sees revellers eating, chatting and laughing together with music playing in the background. During a Burns Supper, the first course to be served is soup which could be Scotch broth, cock-a-leekie or Cullen skink. This is followed by the star of the show: haggis, neeps and tatties. This can be followed by an additional course to finish, which could see a traditional Scottish dish such as Cranachan served, or even oatcakes and cheese.