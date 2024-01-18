3 . Addressing the Haggis

The centrepiece of a traditional Burns Night is of course Haggis. The Scottish delicacy is led into the dining room on a large platter, escorted on its way by music, cheering and a procession of people - including the chef. Once the haggis has been presented and set down, it must be toasted with a ceremonial reading of Burns' "Address to a Haggis", which captures the poet's love of the dish. When the lines "His knife see rustic Labour dight / An cut you up wi ready slight" have been read, the haggis will be sliced open.