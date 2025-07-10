An extreme wildfire warning has also been issued until Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland is gearing up for the hottest day of the year this Saturday as the UK is hit by a third wave of sweltering weather.

Highs of 30C are expected in Glasgow on Saturday, with Dumfries and Galloway, Moray and parts of the Highlands also predicted to reach 29C, according to the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The highest daily temperature recorded in Scotland so far this year is 29.1C, which was recorded in Grangemouth in June.

Temperatures will hike from Friday and peak by late afternoon on Saturday.

Despite not being as warm as the heatwave that hit England at the beginning of July, the latest hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area, the Met Office said.

The women’s Wimbledon final on Saturday and men’s final on Sunday could potentially coincide with temperatures of over 30C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are expected to hit 30C in Glasgow | PA

Meanwhile in Scotland, the hot weather comes as thousands flock to Glasgow Green to attend TRNSMT, as well as the Scottish Open golf championship in East Lothian.

Organisers of the three-day music festival have urged revellers to stay safe by wearing sun cream and staying hydrated.

This weekend is set to be a scorcher☀️



Make sure to wear sun cream and stay hydrated! Bring a soft reusable water bottle for unlimited water refills from any of our water points💧#RockstarenergyxTRNSMT @rockstarenergyuk pic.twitter.com/E0TUGkfrPR — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) July 7, 2025

Slightly cooler temperatures of 25C are expected in Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures in Dundee and Aberdeen and will hover around the mid-twenties.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have also issued an extreme wildfire warning across Scotland from Friday until Monday. The warning covers central and eastern areas only on Friday, extending to all areas from Saturday to Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters battled blazes across the Highlands and Moray earlier this month. | SGA Media/PA Wire

A new wildfire at Dava Moor broke out at 7pm last night, which closed the A940 between Dava and Tomdow.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews were alerted at 5.29pm and stayed at the scene till around 10.30pm. They returned early this morning but said no further action was required.

The service is urging people in high risk areas to be vigilant this weekend.

Group Commander Raymond King, a Wildfire Tactical Advisor at the SFRS, said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.”

He continued: "Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."