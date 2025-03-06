Gracie Abrams has a date with Scotland. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The first two gigs of her UK tour have been rescheduled due to illness, but Gracie is still on track to play Scotland.

It’s only been two years since American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams released her debut album Good Riddance, but she’s already one of the world’s biggest pop acts.

Her first album was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and her second, 2024’s The Secret of Us, charted at number two in the US Billboard Charts, spawning hit singles Risk, Close to You, I Love You, I'm Sorry, and That's So True.

Meanwhile, a support slot on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour introduced her to a whole new army of fans.

She’s now in the middle of a global tour in support of her second album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Gracie Abrams playing Glasgow?

Gracie Abrams plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday, March 12.

Will there be a support act at the Gracie Abrams Glasgow gig?

Gracie Abrams will be supported by Dora Jar. The hotly-tipped American bedroom pop singer-songwriter released her debut album, No Way to Relax When You Are on Fire, last year and has previously supported The 1975 and Billie Eilish.

What are the stage times for Gracie Abrams’ Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect Dora Jar to take to the stage between 7pm and 7.30pm, with Gracie Abrams likely to start at around 9pm. The show will finish by 11pm at latest.

Can I get ticket to see Gracie Abrams in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s been completely sold out for months. There’s always the chance of face value tickets coming up on Twickets here though.

Are there any age restrictions for Gracie Abrams?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Gracie Abrams setlist?

Gracie Abrams seems to be playing a near-identical setlist on every night of her current tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Zurich.