Snow Patrol are headlining TRNSMT today. | Getty Images

It’s the last of three days of music at Glasgow Green - with honorary Glaswegians Snow Patrol headlining.

TRNSMT has taken place in Glasgow since 2017, when Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro topped the bill.

It was a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, bringing the music into the city centre to negate the need for camping.

Since then the likes of Queen, Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, and Pulp have graced the stage - with local heroes Lewis Capaldi and Gerry Cinnamon cutting their teeth on the smaller stages before moving up the bill.

This year Biffy Clyro are back to headline, along with Snow Patrol (who were based in Glasgow when they rose to fame) and 50 Cent, from Friday, July 11 - Sunday, July 13.

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along for the final day.

What are the set times for day three of TRNSMT?

Here’s what’s happening where:

Main Stage

Nieve Ella: 12.30pm to 1pm

Tom Walker: 1.25pm to 2.15pm

Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band: 2.45pm to 3.30pm

The Lathums: 4pm to 4.45pm

Myles Smith: 5.15pm to 6pm

Jade: 6.30pm to 7.15pm

Gracie Abrams: 7.45pm to 8.45pm

Snow Patrol: 9.25pm to 10.55pm

King Tut's stage

Nxdia: 12.30pm to 1pm

Kerr Mercer: 1.20pm to 1.50pm

Kyle Falconer: 2.20pm to 2.50pm

Rianne Downey: 3.20pm to 4pm

Nina Nesbitt: 4.30pm to 5.10pm

The K's: 5.40pm to 6.20pm

Brooke Combe: 6.50pm to 7.40pm

Shed Seven: 8.20pm to 9.20pm

BBC Introducing Stage

Pat Hamilton: 1pm to 1.30pm

Kuleeangee: 2.05pm to 2.35pm

Dictator: 3.05pm to 3.35pm

Ben Ellis: 4.05pm to 4.35pm

Nell Mescal: 5.15pm to 5.40pm

Aaron Rowe: 6.20pm to 6.50pm

Matilda Mann: 8.30pm to 9.10pm

Radio One Dance Stage

Beaux: 12pm to 1pm

Kane Kirkpatrick: 1pm to 2.30pm

Sarah Story: 2.30pm to 4pm

Charlie Hedges: 4pm to 6pm

Beth: 6pm to 8pm

Jazzy: 8pm to 9.30pm

What’s the weather forecast for day three of TRNSMT?

It’s looking like it’s going to be glorious all weekend for the festival (makes a change).

Expect blue skies and temperatures of up to 27C on Friday - pack sunscreen an make sure to stay hydrated.

What items are not allowed into TRNSMT?

If you arrive with any of the following, expect them to be confiscated at the gate:

Flares

Gas devices

Smoke devices

Fireworks

Sparklers

Confetti cannons

Chinese / sky lanterns

Firewood

Candles or any flames

Excessive amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes

Professional camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses

Drones

Portable laser equipment

Laser pens

Air horns

Megaphones

Sound systems

Vuvuzelas

Kites

Frisbees

Boomerangs

Spray paint cans

Aerosols over 250ml

Gazebos

Glass bottles/jars/containers

Unofficial tabards and reflective jackets (Hi-Vis)

Fake ID

Flagpoles

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks

Inflatables

Chairs

Any item that could be considered a weapon (including multi-tools)

Illegal drugs

"Legal/herbal" highs

New psychoactive substances

Nitrous oxide (NOS/laughing gas)

Unidentifiable substances

Bags larger than 30cm x 42cm (A3 paper size)

Food (unless authorized for a medical condition)

Any drinks (unless authorized for a medical condition)

Hard plastic water bottles

Metal water bottles

Backpack hydration packs

Can I bring a vape to TRNSMT?

Disposable vapes are banned, but you can bring refillable pod kits - just not excessive amounts (ie if it looks like you plan to sell them).

Can I still get TRNSMT 2025 tickets?

Tickets are still available here.

What ticket types are available?

There are one day, two day (for all three combinations of days) and three day tickets.

Along with the general admission tickets you can also splash out on VIP tickets, VIP+ Tickets and Ultimate VIP tickets?

What do the VIP tickets get you?

Here’s everything you get for stumping up extra to go VIP, taken from the TRNSMT website:

Centred around Glasgow Green’s famous Doulton Fountain and The People’s Palace, there is space to chill out and grab a bite to eat in the VIP Garden which will host bars, food outlets, seating, DJs and upgraded toilets.

DEDICATED VIP ENTRANCE: Enter the festival via the dedicated VIP Garden Gate.

DJS: The vibes don’t stop in between acts. The VIP Garden DJ will keep the tunes coming while you refuel before the next performance.

LOOS: Enhanced toilet facilities in the VIP Garden.

STREET FOOD: Refuel with some of the finest street food Scotland has to offer.

EXTENDED HOURS: Debrief the day with your mates until midnight.

CHILL OUT: Take a seat, put up your feet and take time to recover in between your favourite artists in the VIP Garden.

Everything the VIPs get, plus:

FRONT PEN ACCESS: Don’t worry about missing out on the action, you have Main Stage front pen access. When it’s full, it’s full for GA and VIP who can access on a first come, first served basis but, you can saunter in at any time with VIP+.

VIP+ BAR: Dedicated VIP+ easy access bar nearby the front pen so you’re never far away from the Main Stage action whilst rehydrating.

Everything the VIP+ ticketholders get, plus:

FAST TRACK ENTRANCE: First stop? The fast-track Ultimate VIP Lane where your Ultimate Host will meet you.

ULTIMATE HOST: Your Ultimate Host will escort you to the Ultimate Lounge, show you around your exclusive area and provide a bag of festival essentials and goodies. Your host will be on hand to take your food order and get you drinks throughout the day.

ULTIMATE LOUNGE: The Ultimate Lounge for the limited amount of Ultimate VIP ticket holders and will become your haven over the weekend with a dedicated bar, specialist cocktail mixologist, comfortable lounge seating table service, games and luxury loos.

ARRIVAL DRINK: All Ultimate VIP’s will be able to choose their complimentary arrival drink from the premium bar.

EAT LIKE A ROCK STAR: Get bragging rights and eat lunch or dinner from the same menu as our headline artists, all served by your dedicated VIP Host.

VIDEO LINK TO MAINSTAGE: don’t want to miss out on all the Main Stage sets, then fear not as the Ultimate Lounge has a screen where you can view and listen to live performances whilst you enjoy your perfectly mixed cocktail.

POST SHOW SNACKS: All that partying is hungry work. You’ll have access to post-show snacks all served in the Ultimate Lounge at the end of the night.

How much are tickets?

Here’s how much tickets will set you back this year. All tickets also incur a £3 Glasgow City Council Environmental Levy.:

Day tickets: General admission £89.50 / VIP £165 / VIP+ £260 / Ultimate VIP £499.

Two day tickets: General admission £175 / VIP £299 (There are no two day VIP+ or Ultimate VIP tickets available).