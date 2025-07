The festival has officially kicked off, with fans still arriving in their thousands to enjoy the iconic TRNSMT festival this weekend.

With acts including 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro, Gracie Abrams and Fontaines D.C gracing the stage over the weekend, it’s set to be a big one.

The sun will be shining for fans, with this weekend set to be one of the hottest of the year so far - so remember your sun cream if you’re heading along.

Here are 11 pictures of delighted festival goers.

1 . All fun and games The sun is properly shining today!

2 . The festival runs from Friday through until Sunday. Thousands of fans are expected

3 . Dressed for the summer It's rare a music festival coincides with such incredible weather