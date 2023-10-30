Google is no stranger to having fun with the holidays - have you found these fun Halloween Easter eggs?

From Taylor Swift's Vault puzzles to a perfectly pink takeover for Barbie, Google likes to have fun with search - and during Halloween it's no different.

Whether it's an epic Halloween Google Doodle or ghosts haunting your search results, here are some fun films to search during the spookiest season.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween on Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 2023, Google's Halloween doodle celebrates Trick or Treating - or guising for those of us in Scotland. Their cute storybook adventure has you going door to door with a storybook to trick-or-treat with a vampire, a witch, and ghost to collect sweets and scare the neighbours.

In addition, if you search "Halloween" on Google expect your results page to be haunted by cute green ghosts - including cat spirits.

If you search Halloween on Google, expect your results page to be haunted.

What more could you wish for?

Google's horror Easter eggs

During the spookiest time of year, in October there are a number of fun additions to Google search results. Here are just some fun things you can search to trigger Halloween and horror Easter eggs on Google.

Horror movies

If you search Horror Movies on Google during October you will be treated to a rolling banner of emojis.

Horror movies aren't just for Halloween, but October is certainly the best time of year to celebrate and enjoy them. If you search "horror movies" or "horror films", expect a rolling banner of emojis - from zombies to vampires.

And there are plenty of films, from The Shining to Child's Play, which Google have involved in the action.

Haunted House

If you search Google for a film about a haunted house, expect a fun string of emojis to pop up.

If you search "haunted house" on Google, your search results will include a string of emojis. But interestingly for any haunted house film the same emojis will also appear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So if you're searching for The Conjuring, Poltergeist, Insidious, The Amityville Horror, Paranormal Activity or any other haunted house films don't be spooked by the appearance of emojis.

Zombie films

A Google search for Train to Busan during Halloween will uncover zombie emojis.

If you search "zombie films" or "zombie movies" you will be treated to not only Google's recommendations, but also a series of undead emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same will appear on films such as Train to Busan, Dawn of the Dead, or Shaun of the Dead.

Slasher movies

Searching for slasher films will give you more emoji Easter eggs.

Also appearing with a thrilling series of emojis is the term "slasher movies" or "slasher films". There are many slashers out there and those such as Friday the 13th amd Nightmare on Elm Street fall into this generic category, with just some getting their own special variety of Google emoji Easter eggs.

Outside of ghostly spectres, the undead and regular old bad guys there are many other films and television series which have received special treatment.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Google will show a person being chased by vampires in the search results for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which is among the more generic emoji variants.

The Addams Family

Searching for The Addams Family or Netflix's Wednesday will see Thing crawling across your Google search result.

The Shining

The Shining is part of Google's Horror Easter Eggs, with the door, axe and grinning emoji scrolling across search results followed by the frozen emoji.

IT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the Stephen King novel, searching for It reveals a Google Easter egg which includes the iconic red balloons.

Ghostbusters

The Ghostbusters franchise is another of Google's picks, with the emojis doing their best to represent the film's iconic vehicle.

Child's Play

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series which gave birth to killer doll Chucky, searches for Child's Play unveil a Google Easter egg.

Alien

Alien is another classic horror with a Google Easter Egg - interestingly, searching for 2022 film Nope also generates the same emojis.

Midsommar

Midsommar is a newer addition to the films included in Google's Halloween Easter Eggs with its extravagant floral string of emojis (and blood drops) a perfect representation of the film.

Us

Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele's Us is another newer film included in Google's horror Easter Eggs.

Google Frightgeist

While it may be a little late to be choosing a Halloween costume in addition to regular search Easter eggs Google's 2023 Halloween festivities also include Google Trends.

Google Trends revealed their Halloween Frightgeist tool for 2023.

Pulling together the search data for Halloween costumes across the United States, their Frightgeist tool demonstrates not only the most popular costumes for 2023 but helps you generate unique costume ideas based on how spooky and unique you'd like to be.

Certainly a fun addition to Halloween preparations.

What other Easter eggs are there on Google?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're a Lord of the Rings fan searching for "the one ring" only for Google to cheekily suggest that you meant to search for "my precioussss", there are many Easter eggs yet to be uncovered.

In addition, there are some Easter eggs which will only pop up for a limited amount of time such as Taylor Swift's Vault puzzles which led to the popstar revealing upcoming track names or the all pink takeover for the Barbie movie and cast.

Searching for The Last of Us on Google can cause your search results to become "infected".

Advertisement Hide Ad