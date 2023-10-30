All Sections
Is The Shining the most iconic horror poster of all time? Cr. Getty ImagesIs The Shining the most iconic horror poster of all time? Cr. Getty Images
Is The Shining the most iconic horror poster of all time? Cr. Getty Images

Horror Film Posters: The top 10 most iconic horror movie posters ever - from The Exorcist to The Shining

From The Exorcist to Nightmare On Elm Street, the horror film genre has some of the most iconic movie posters ever made. Here is our top 10.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:08 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:13 GMT

Making a good horror film is one thing, having an iconic horror movie poster to match is another.

The amount of incredible movie artwork made within the genre of horror is actually incredibly impressive when you consider the amount of films we could name simply from looking at a small piece of the poster.

But which are the most iconic? We look at 10 horror movie posters that we think are the best ever.

'The night HE came home'. The ultimate horror movie poster ever? It would be hard to disagree with John Carpenter's 1978 iconic film as anything other than the ultimate scary film - and it comes complete with an amazing poster that will live forever. It's called Halloween for crying out loud!

1. Halloween

The purple font, the outline of the man approaching the house. You'd be hard pushed for find a more recognisable film poster than the 1974 classic horror hit.

2. The Exorcist

'The terrifying motion picture', the poster from Jaws is up there with one of cinemas all time great posters and narrowly misses out on our top spot. But still incredible.

3. Jaws

'In space, no one can hear you scream'. Iconic. Perfect. Unforgettable.

4. Alien

'In space, no one can hear you scream'. Iconic. Perfect. Unforgettable.

