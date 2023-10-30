Horror Film Posters: The top 10 most iconic horror movie posters ever - from The Exorcist to The Shining
From The Exorcist to Nightmare On Elm Street, the horror film genre has some of the most iconic movie posters ever made. Here is our top 10.
Making a good horror film is one thing, having an iconic horror movie poster to match is another.
The amount of incredible movie artwork made within the genre of horror is actually incredibly impressive when you consider the amount of films we could name simply from looking at a small piece of the poster.
But which are the most iconic? We look at 10 horror movie posters that we think are the best ever.
1 / 3