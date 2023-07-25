If you've yet to see Greta Gerwig's Barbie - or you want to check that you're eyes haven't deceived you - here is everyone who appears in the movie.

The Barbie cast during the European Premiere. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It has been hard to miss the many advertisements which have been popping up for Barbie over the last few months.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the bright pink advertisements and press for the movie have been everywhere – but if you’re a little bit confused by the rest of the cast, don’t worry.

With more than 10 different Barbies appearing throughout the film – not to mention the Kens – we’ve pulled together a list of the entire cast - including all the surprise cameos.

From Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie to Rob Brydon's Sugar Daddy Ken (yes, you read that correctly), here is every Barbie, every Ken and everyone else who appears in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Stereotypical Barbie: Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is Stereotypical Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

The main woman herself: Barbie. Margot Robbie plays stereotypical Barbie; the doll that you think of when you think Barbie.

President Barbie: Issa Rae

Issa Rae is President Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

American actress, writer and producer Issa Rae plays President Barbie. She’s best known for her TV series Insecure, which she co-created, co-wrote, and starred in.

Weird Barbie: Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is Weird Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Kate McKinnon plays weird Barbie: the Barbie you played a little bit too rough with as a child. A former Saturday Night Live host, she has starred in movies such as the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bombshell which she appeared in alongside Margot Robbie.

Author Barbie: Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp is Author Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Author Barbie is played by Alexandra Shipp, who is known for her roles in Tick, Tick… Boom, Love Simon and as Storm in recent X-Men instalments.

Physicist Barbie: Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey is Physicist Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Emma Mackey appears as Physicist Barbie in the movie. Since her debut on Netflix’s Sex Education in 2019, many fans have commented on how similar Mackey and Robbie look – something which Robbie and director Greta Gerwig wanted to include in the film. Once both in costume, the resemblance disappeared as did the planned joke.

Doctor Barbie: Hari Nef

Hari Nef is Doctor Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Actress, writer and model Hari Nef is Doctor Barbie. Having appeared in shows such as Transparent, You and 2023 series The Idol, in 2015 Nef made history as the first trans woman signed to modelling agency IMG Worldwide, an agency whose roster includes Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and more.

Lawyer Barbie: Sharon Rooney

Sharon Rooney is Lawyer Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Scottish actress Sharon Rooney is known for her performances in British shows My Mad Fat Diary and Two Doors Down but in Barbie she is transformed into Lawyer Barbie, and she displays an excellent American actress.

Supreme Court Justice Barbie: Ana Cruz Kayne

Ana Cruz Kayne is Supreme Court Justice Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Supreme Court Justice Barbie is played by Ana Cruz Kayne who will appear in upcoming Netflix series Painkiller alongside Matthew Broderick.

Journalist Barbie: Ritu Arya

Ritu Arya is Journalist Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Daytime TV enthusiasts may have recognised Pulitzer-award winning Barbie as she appeared in British soap Doctors for a number of years. Otherwise Ritu Arya can be recognised for her role as Lila in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

Mermaid Barbie: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is Mermaid Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Dua Lipa appears as Mermaid Barbie – a well deserved nod of recognition considering her significant contribution to the album’s soundtrack with Dance The Night. While it is her first film role, it isn’t her last as she will appear alongside Henry Cavill, Samuel L Jackson and more in spy-thriller Argylle from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn.

Diplomat Barbie: Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is Diplomat Barbie. Image: Warner Bros

Derry Girl and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan makes a short but sweet appearance in Barbie as Diplomat Barbie.

Midge: Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell is Midge. Image: Warner Bros

English actress, writer and filmmaker Emerald Fennell has had a varied career so far – and her role as pregnant doll Midge can only add to that. Audiences may have recognised her from Call The Midwife, The Danish Girl or as Camilla Parker Bowles in Netflix drama The Crown, but her most notable credit is the 2020 Carey Mulligan film Promising Young Woman, which she wrote, produced and directed.

Ken: Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is Ken. Image: Warner Bros

He’s just Ken; Ryan Gosling plays the main Ken – and one of the best parts of the film. He’s said plenty about starring in the film and his “Kenergy” alone makes Barbie necessary viewing.

Ken: Simu Liu

Simu Liu is Ken. Image: Warner Bros

He’s another Ken – and a rival to Gosling’s Ken. Simu Liu is best known for his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s one to watch as he has plenty of other appearances in the pipeline.

Ken: Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir is Ken. Image: Warner Bros

Maybe not the target audience for Barbie, but fans of Peaky Blinders may recognise Kingsley Ben-Adir since he’s Ken too. Ben-Adir can also be watched in Netflix show The OA, new Marvel series Secret Invasion and in the upcoming Bob Marley: One Love as the man himself.

Ken: Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa is Ken. Image: Warner Bros

Another Scot, Ncuti Gatwa will soon become the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa grew up in Scotland and graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2013. Since then he has starred in Sex Education – alongside Emma Mackey – earning three consecutive Bafta TV Award nominations for best male comedy performance.

Ken: Scott Evans

Scott Evans is Ken. Image: Warner Bros

Scott Evans is – you guessed it – a Ken. Appearing in TV shows from American soap One Life to Live to Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie, Evans is the brother of Captain America himself Chris Evans.

Mermaid Ken: John Cena

One of the most surprising cameos in Barbie, John Cena pops up as Mermaid Ken alongside Dua Lipa.

Allan: Michael Cera

Michael Cera is Allan. Image: Warner Bros

There’s only one Allan in Barbie and that is Michael Cera, who plays Ken’s awkward best friend. The Canadian actor is known for his roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Superbad, Arrested Development and more.

Gloria: America Ferrera

America Ferrera is Gloria. Image: Warner Bros

America Ferrera does a great job in Barbie, playing Mattel employee Gloria who, alongside her daughter, gets swept away by Barbieland. She’s best recognised for her role in Ugly Betty – where she played the titular character – sitcom Superstore and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants.

Sasha: Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt is Sasha. Image: Warner Bros

This young actress plays Gloria’s daughter Sasha, and steals the show with her tweenage-angst. She recently starred alongside Adam Driver in science fiction film 65.

Ruth Handler: Rhea Perlman

One of the more interesting roles in the movie, Rhea Perlman plays the spirit of Ruth Handler – the creator of Barbie, who named the doll after her daughter Barbara. Perlman has starred in shows such as sitcom Cheers and films such as the 1996 comedy Matilda.

Narrator: Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is The Narrator. Image: Warner Bros

With one of the best lines in Barbie, Dame Helen Mirren herself is the movie’s narrator.

Mattel CEO: Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell is Mattel CEO. Image: Warner Bros

Will Ferrell is introduced as the CEO of Mattel sitting at the head of a boardroom full of men in suits holding pink drumsticks and discussing “sparkle” and female empowerment. Described by Ferrell himself as a “bumbling idiot”, that is certainly the impression audiences will leave the movie with.

Mattel Executive #1: Jamie Demetriou

Jamie Demetriou is a Mattel Executive. Image: Warner Bros

Jamie Demetriou is one of many hapless Mattel executives who are just along for the Barbie-ride. The comedian, actor and screenwriter can be recognised from Fleabag and Channel 4 comedy series Stath Lets Flats.

Mattel Executive #2: Andrew Leung

Andrew Leung is another Mattel Executive in Barbie and has previously appeared in Doctor Who, Cruella and Ben Wishaw movie Lilting.

Young Mattel Executive: Will Merrick

Skins actor Will Merrick also appeared as a Mattel executive – specifically noted in the cast as Young Mattel Executive.

Aaron Dinkins: Connor Swindells

Connor Swindells is Aaron Dinkins. Image: Warner Bros

Our final Sex Education star, Conor Swindells most recently starred in BBC drama SAS: Rogue Heroes where he plays Special Air Service (SAS) founder David Stirling. In Barbie however, he’s nowhere near as impressive with a character poster which reads: “He’s like an intern or something.”

An Even Younger Mattel Employee: Zheng Xi Yong

Joining Connor Swindells, Zheng Xi Yong is labelled as An Even Younger Mattel Employee.

Warehouse Employee: Asim Chaudhry

Another surprise cameo, actor and comedian Asim Chaudhry – best known for mockumentary People Just Do Nothing and his appearances on Taskmaster – plays a warehouse employee in Barbie.

Dan at the FBI: Ray Fearon

Ray Fearon, the Hot Misogynist from Fleabag, plays the FBI agent who contacts low-level Mattel employee Aaron Dinkins.

Skipper: Erica Ford

There are two Skipper dolls who pop up in Barbie – the original Skipper and Growing Up Skipper. Skipper is played by young actress Erica Ford.

Growing Up Skipper: Hannah Khalique-Brown

However the more notable Skipper – Growing Up Skipper whose boobs would inflate when her arms were raised – is played by Hannah Khalique-Brown, who can be seen in The Undeclared War and Muse.

Barbie Video Girl: Mette Narrative

American actress and singer Mette Narrative appears in Barbie very briefly as Barbie Video Girl, a doll which featured a functional camera. It was discontinued by Mattel shortly after release due to concerns from the FBI.

Teen Talk Barbie: Marisa Abela

Marisa Abela plays Teen Talk Barbie, a doll which could say four phrases such as “math class is tough”. Though Abela doesn’t speak in the movie, you can catch her as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming film Back to Black.

Proust Barbie: Lucy Boynton

Bohemian Rhapsody and The Ipcress File actress Lucy Boynton appears very briefly as Proust Barbie, which is an entirely fictional doll unlike the others mentioned. Ferrell’s Mattel CEO says the line: “Remember Proust Barbie? That did not sell well.”

But the doll is more than that, as it acts as a connection between Barbie and Oppenheimer, with Gerwig joking that Oppenheimer “would have loved Proust Barbie”.

Sugar Daddy Ken: Rob Brydon

Though there are many surprising cameos in Barbie, British audiences will likely be most shocked by this one: Rob Brydon as Sugar Daddy Ken.

The don’t blink or you’ll miss it moment was orchestrated by Robbie, who is a “huge fan” of Gavin & Stacey. She said that having Brydon in Barbie “was an enormous priority for me”.

He plays Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken who was boxed alongside his little dog Sugar and released by Mattel as part of a 50th anniversary collectors line geared towards adults.

Earring Magic Ken: Tom Stourton

Thomas & Friends actor Tom Stourton plays the recalled Earring Magic Ken. Initially released in 1993, the doll received backlash over his perceived association with the LGBTQ+ community.

Footrub Ken: David Mumeni

Another British actor, David Mumeni from Stath Lets Flats and Dead Pixels is very briefly shown as Footrub Ken.

Ken Emcee: Chris Taylor

Another cameo which happened because of Margot Robbie, former Love Islander Chris Taylor makes a very brief appearance as Ken Emcee. Robbie’s passion for the reality show is well documented and after meeting Taylor during an afterparty she gave him a call for a small role in Barbie.

