What are this year's most popular Halloween costumes? Cr. Getty ImagesWhat are this year's most popular Halloween costumes? Cr. Getty Images
Halloween Costume Ideas: Here are the UK's 10 most popular Halloween costumes in 2023

Struggling to find a Halloween costume for this year's festivities? Here are 10 of the UK's most popular Halloween costumes to give you some inspiration.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:10 BST

Finding a Halloween costume that is popular, fun and - ultimately - scary can be a tough ask year on year. It is no shame if you're looking for inspiration.

With several big films hitting the cinema this year, there's bound to be a number of Margot Robbie inspired Barbies - but that is NOT the most popular Halloween costume this year that involves the Australian actor.

Needing some inspiration for the coming weekend and a costume idea? Then check out these top 10 costumes that a new study from entertainment experts at Gambling ‘N Go, say are the top 10 'pop culture' Halloween costumes in the UK across 2023.

1. The Purge

One of the most popular recent horror franchise sees The Purge coming out on top when it comes Halloween costumes, with an average of 27,290 monthly searches.

1. The Purge

One of the most popular recent horror franchise sees The Purge coming out on top when it comes Halloween costumes, with an average of 27,290 monthly searches.

2. Harley Quinn

She may have starred as Barbie this year, but Margot Robbie's turn as Harley Quinn from the Batman series sees her still one of most popular outfit choice this year, with an average of 26,570 searches a month.

2. Harley Quinn

She may have starred as Barbie this year, but Margot Robbie's turn as Harley Quinn from the Batman series sees her still one of most popular outfit choice this year, with an average of 26,570 searches a month.

3. The Joker

With iconic roles from Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix in recent memory, it is perhaps no surprise to see Joker costumes as popular as ever, with 19,920 searches per month.

3. The Joker

With iconic roles from Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix in recent memory, it is perhaps no surprise to see Joker costumes as popular as ever, with 19,920 searches per month.

4. Harry Potter

Perhaps not scariest, but popular all the same with 17,700 searches per month.

4. Harry Potter

Perhaps not scariest, but popular all the same with 17,700 searches per month.

