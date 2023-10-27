Halloween Costume Ideas: Here are the UK's 10 most popular Halloween costumes in 2023
Struggling to find a Halloween costume for this year's festivities? Here are 10 of the UK's most popular Halloween costumes to give you some inspiration.
Finding a Halloween costume that is popular, fun and - ultimately - scary can be a tough ask year on year. It is no shame if you're looking for inspiration.
With several big films hitting the cinema this year, there's bound to be a number of Margot Robbie inspired Barbies - but that is NOT the most popular Halloween costume this year that involves the Australian actor.
Needing some inspiration for the coming weekend and a costume idea? Then check out these top 10 costumes that a new study from entertainment experts at Gambling ‘N Go, say are the top 10 'pop culture' Halloween costumes in the UK across 2023.