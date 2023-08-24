Here is when you can watch Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie on DVD, BluRay and home release.

It has been the number one film of the year and smashed all before it at the Box Office. In the words of Ken himself, Barbie was simply sublime!

Already the highest grossing film of the year, Barbie is still playing across cinemas in the UK to large audiences, with the full film of memorable moments and quotable lines.

However, with the film officially released back on July 17, fans are now wondering when they will be able to re-watch the film in the comfort of their own home or perhaps even own a physical copy.

The film, which saw Margot Robbie in the titular role alongside peroxide blonde Ryan Gosling as Ken, went head to head with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer for the crown as film of the year and even managed to create its own hybrid term of 'Barbenheimer' such were fans anticipation for both films.

Which streaming platform will Barbie appear on, will Barbie be on Netflix

At the time of writing, there is no official announcement on which streaming platforms Barbie will be available on, though we can assume Amazon Prime and Sky Store will almost definitely have the blockbuster available as they do with almost all new releases. There is also an expectation that NOW TV will also stream the film once a release date is confirmed.

In the US, Barbie is currently set for release exclusively on HBO's Max streaming service, with the film sharing a parent company with HBO itself: Warner Bros. Discovery and the bad news for UK fans is that HBO Max is not available in the UK.

While Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power have all been available to watch on Netflix recently, it is unlikely we will see Barbie land on Netflix UK such is its popularity, though this may change in the future.

How long is the new Barbie film

The official run time of the new Barbie film is one hour and 54 minutes, with the BBFC handing it an age rating of 12 for moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, implied strong language.

Barbie DVD, BluRay, Digital and streaming UK release date, when will Barbie be available to stream

If you're based in the US, the good news for fans of Mrs Plastic Fantastic is that Barbie movie is set to hit streaming platforms on Tuesday 5 September. Sadly for us in the UK though, we're yet to have a confirmed date. Hopefully it won't be too long after though.

Looking to own a physical copy of the movie after falling in love with it at the cinema? Barbie will be officially released on DVD, BluRay and 4K on Sunday 31 December 2023 according to Amazon, who are currently taking pre-orders for the film.