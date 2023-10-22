All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Three killed in deadly weather across UK | Flooding deluges Brechin
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Five spooky TV shows about haunted houses including Ghosts to watch this Halloween

The existence of ghosts is a widely debated topic which has inspired countless films and television shows.
Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 15:16 BST
 Comment

For those who are fans of being scared, but perhaps not being actively haunted, here are five TV shows about haunted houses to watch.

The Haunting of Hill House

One of the best horror series of all time, The Haunting of Hill House is so much more than just a show about a haunted home. Created by Mike Flanagan and based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, this Netflix series will undoubtedly satiate your appetite for haunted houses. As a bonus you can always watch the second part of this anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The cast of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. Image: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for NetflixThe cast of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. Image: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
The cast of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. Image: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

Ghosts

Hide Ad

Created by the same group behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, unlike most of the shows on this list, Ghosts is a sitcom. The show sees Alison and her partner inherit a crumbling country home which is haunted by a group of squabbling ghosts, and following an accident Alison becomes able to see and hear the spirits. The show has also inspired an American adaptation.

American Horror Story: Murder House

The first of the anthology series, American Horror Story: Murder House is a dark and twisted take on the haunted house. Following the Harmon family who move into a restored mansion in Los Angeles, unaware of the former residents and their victims which haunt the house.

The Secret of Crickley Hall

Released in 2012, The Secret of Crickley Hall is based on the supernatural thriller novel of the same name by James Herbert. Starring Suranne Jones, Tom Ellis, Maisie Williams and Scottish actors such as Douglas Henshall and Iain De Caestecker, the series follows two time periods, 2006 and 1943, as the Caleigh family move from London to the country following the disappearance of their son Cam.

The Enfield Haunting

Based on a true story, the Enfield poltergeist has inspired several tv shows and films, including The Conjuring 2, an upcoming Apple TV docuseries and the 2015 Sky series The Enfield Haunting. A compelling case for a number of reasons, the limited series stars Timothy Spall and Matthew Macfadyen.

Related topics:GhostsAmericanNetflix
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.