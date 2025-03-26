With Grand Theft Auto VI set to return to Vice City, here’s everything we know about the game so far.

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most highly-anticipated games of all time, with its release set for some time this year.

A franchise that was first created in Scotland by Dundee-based studio DMA Design, Grand Theft Auto is now developed by Rockstar Games who are set to release the series’ eighth instalment toward the end of 2025.

With its predecessor continuing to dominate sales charts despite being released more than a decade ago, GTA 6 has big shoes to fill. Set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, fans of the game can expect a detailed open-world as well as improved graphics and more.

With the hype only continuing to build, here’s everything we know about Grand Theft Auto VI so far, from its possible release date to cast rumours and more.

This article will continue to be updated as new details are revealed.

Grand Theft Auto VI release date

GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Autumn 2025.

When the first, and so far only, trailer for the game was released more than a year ago, fans were frustrated by the vague news that it was “coming 2025”.

However in early February Strauss Zelnick, the chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive – Rockstar’s parent company – confirmed in a financial report that GTA 6 would launch in the “Fall”.

Edinburgh-based Rockstar has enjoyed near unprecedented levels of critical and commercial acclaim for its work on the Grand Theft Auto video game series. Picture: Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty

Speaking with IGN ahead of the release, Zelnick told the outlet: “Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things. So we feel really good about it."

No further information has been released regarding a more specific timeline, though various rumours suggest that – without any delays – we could be looking at a September or October release date.

GTA 6 won’t be out on PC immediately

While we have the release window for GTA 6 on PlayStation and Xbox, PC gamers will be left out in the cold for a little while longer.

Rockstar has a history of releasing games on console first, and worrying about PC later – sometimes much later. The PC version of GTA 5 didn’t arrive until 2015 – two years behind its initial launch.

While speaking to IGN, however, Zelnick acknowledged the growing importance of PC ports in terms of sales.

He said: “We have seen PC become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue.”

The Take-Two CEO appears to be hinting that a PC version of GTA 6 will be coming — at least at some point.

However, there are rumours that it could arrive on PC in early 2026

While there has been no confirmed release date for GTA 6 on PC, there are a number of rumours suggesting that it could be coming in early 2026.

Ronald van Veen, the vice president of finance for computer peripheral business Corsair Gaming, shared this while speaking on the firm’s results: “Yeah, GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. And we’ll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it’s going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC.”

Without confirmation from Rockstar or Take-Two, any potential PC release dates should be taken with a pinch of salt.

GTA 5 didn't come out on PC until 2015 - two years following its console release. | Rokas / Adobe Stock

As for why PC releases from companies such as Rockstar can take longer, it comes down to the level of testing required. For an Xbox or PlayStation developers know the internal architecture they are working with and it’s the same across millions of consoles.

Testing a game on PC tends to be more challenging as testing needs to take place across a variety of setups, with variables from the CPU to GPU changing.

On top of that, GTA 6 will not be coming to either PS4 or Xbox One when it’s released – it looks set to be a current generation console exclusive.

GTA 6 could also be coming to Nintendo Switch

Grand Theft Auto 6 could possibly even land on the Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, according to Eurogamer.

During a financial results call earlier this year, Take-Two boss Zelnick pledged support for the console, noting that the Switch and Switch 2 weren’t just geared towards younger audiences.

Take-Two Interactive have said they “fully expect” to support Nintendo Switch. | wachiwit / Adobe Stock

While no particular titles - like GTA 6 - were mentioned, Zelnick said: “There was a time when Nintendo platforms are really geared at younger audiences and that was reflected in our release schedule. And now today with Switch and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience.

"As you may have noted, Civilization 7 is now on Switch. So while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2].”

How much will GTA 6 cost?

Again, Rockstar and Take-Two have been silent so far on how much GTA 6 will cost.

Some rumours suggest that the game will cost somewhere around $150 (£117), but it is more likely that Rockstar will keep to the current industry standard. For AAA games in the UK, prices typically start at around £69.99 for standard editions. Any deluxe or special editions can then range anywhere from £75 to more than £100.

If it is priced similarly, GTA 6 is likely to cost a minimum of £69.99 — though to put it plainly, we won’t know more until preorders officially open.

Analysts claim that some in the industry ‘hope’ GTA 6 will cost up to $100

However, industry analyst Matthew Ball of Epyllion claims that some gamemakers hope that GTA 6 will cost anywhere between $80 (£63) to $100 (£79).

Why? Well, his State of Video Gaming in 2025 report found that in real terms, game prices have never been lower – something which proves challenging due to “stalled player growth and rising costs”.

According to the report, if GTA 6 cost $70 (£55) – the average price of games at this point in time – it would be the cheapest ever entry to the franchise. Not only that, it would even be 30% cheaper than the original 2D Grand Theft Auto from 1997 despite the advances in gaming from that point.

Grand Theft Auto 5 on shelves. | Mario Tama/Getty Images

Taking that into account, Ball found that in real terms the average cost of GTA 6 would be $91 (£72).

Essentially, the price of games has not risen with inflation which has led to a challenging time within the gaming industry.

All that being said, none of this means that Rockstar will charge $100 for GTA 6.

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling video games of all time, having sold more than 200 million copies since its release in 2013 with its total revenue estimated to be around $8.9 billion.

GTA 6 already predicted to exceed $1 billion in presales

Already, Grand Theft Auto 6 is projected to make $3 billion (£2.37 billion) in its first year of sales.

The estimate comes from a report by the Financial Times, based on analysis from research group DFC Intelligence. It found that GTA 6 is expected to break $1 billion (£790 million) in preorders, and $3 billion in its first 12 months.

While GTA 6 is being launched into a much different market, there is reason to believe these figures will be accurate – especially given the fact that it took GTA 5 just three days to surpass $1 billion in sales, the fastest in entertainment history.

GTA 6 is returning to Vice City

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in the fictional state of Leonida, the home of Vice City.

Based on Florida, and with Vice City heavily inspired by Miami, Rockstar have said the game is set to be “the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet”.

No map has been revealed at this time but based on statements from the developer, players can anticipate being able to explore beyond the city borders – though how far still remains in question.

Screen grab from Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Picture: Rockstar Games | Rockstar Games

The first trailer for GTA 6 gave fans of the franchise a good look at what we can expect from the game, playing on the many, many colourful memes about Florida which paint the American state as more than a little unhinged.

Fake social media clips and profiles can be seen, featuring staple Florida meme fodder such as alligators and usernames such as “PlanetLeonidaMan” – a reference to the Florida Man memes, as well as the face of a criminal who looks similar to Lawrence Sullivan, the real life “Florida Joker” whose mugshot went viral in 2017. (And no, although he did announce his intention to sue Rockstar for using his likeness, Sullivan has not taken legal action – instead he has asked to voice the character.)

And while players wait for more GTA 6 map details to be revealed, fans of the series have created the GTA 6 mapping project, VIMAP, which aims to piece together confirmed and rumoured details about what could be included in the game.

A modder who recreated what we know about the Grand Theft Auto 6 map in GTA 5 was even hit with a takedown notice by Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive.

These are the characters confirmed to appear in GTA 6

In the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI we were introduced to Lucia, one of our protagonists.

The only character to have been officially named so far, Lucia is seen alongside her male partner in crime. While no name is given for him in the trailer, fans are fairly certain that he will be called Jason based on leaks from 2022.

Screen grab from Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Picture: Rockstar Games | Screen grab from Grand Theft Auto VI trailer

In addition, we also see an official at the Leonida Department of Correction - who many are referring to as Stefanie, a name which has yet to be confirmed - speaking with Lucia while she is incarcerated.

We see Lucia and her male partner committing armed robbery in the trailer, with Lucia also shown wearing an ankle monitor both in the trailer and in the game’s official key art.

Lucia can be seen wearing an ankle monitor in the Grand Theft Auto VI key art. | Rockstar Games / Take-Two Interactive

Much like other games in the series GTA 6 looks set to feature more than one protagonist, but details have been few and far between.

Which actors will appear in Grand Theft Auto VI? Cast rumours

While there have been a number of actors linked to the game, none have been confirmed yet.

Actresses rumoured to be playing Lucia include Alexandra C Echavarri, Leslie Lluvet, Natalie Morales and Manni L. Perez.

Echavarri has previously voiced characters for GTA Online and has denied any involvement in GTA 6, as has Lluvet whose previous game roles include Zenia in 2021’s Far Cry 6.

Morales has been suggested as a result of her resemblance to Lucia, as has Manni L. Perez.

However, in previous interviews Perez has spoken of a “big” project she was part of which she couldn’t discuss further because of non-disclosure agreements.

Troy Baker has denied any involvement with GTA 6. | Getty Images for Universal Studi

As for who could possible play the male protagonist, there are several names being discussed by fans.

The biggest actor to have been mentioned in relation to the part is Troy Baker, who is best known for his roles including Joel in The Last of Us and Indiana Jones in 2024’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. He has denied appearing in the game, however.

Bryan Zampella has been connected with the role previously, though his involvement has largely been debunked.

The final actor rumoured to appear as the male protagonist - or Jason - in Grand Theft Auto 6 is Gregory Connors. It follows his resume circulating online which revealed he had a lead role in an unnamed Rockstar project being released in 2025.