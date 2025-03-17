From Split Fiction to Monster Hunter Wilds: Here are 21 of the best games released in 2025, so far

Whether you’re immersing yourself in into games such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 or roping your friends into playing Split Fiction, 2025 has already been a huge year for video games.
With new instalments in franchises including Sid Meier's Civilization and unique indie simulators such as Wanderstop all having been released in the last few months, there are plenty of exciting games to sink your teeth into while waiting for AAA titles such as MindsEye or Grand Theft Auto 6 to come out later this year.
But with so many highly-anticipated games still yet to come, here we take a look at some of the best and biggest games which have already been released in 2025.
1. Atomfall
Released on March 27, Atomfall is another highly anticipated 2025 title. A post-apocalyptic game from Rebellion, the developers of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, it is set five years after a nuclear disaster in Northern England which was inspired by real life events during the 1960s. Players can explore its open world which includes moors, woodlands and a picture perfect English village while fighting to survive and attempting to uncover exactly what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. Atomfall is available on Xbox Game Pass, as well as physically and digitally on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.
| Rebellion Developments
2. inZOI
Next-generation life simulator and Sims competitor inZOI is currently available with early access on PC. Players can control the highly-customisable ZOIs, get jobs, form relationships and strive to achieve goals. | KRAFTON / Inzoi Studio
3. The First Berserker: Khazan
Developed by Neople and published by Nexon, The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise. Set hundreds of years before the beginning of the original series in the continent of Arad, the game follows betrayed hero Khazan as he vows to take vengeance on those who brought him to ruin. It is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. | Neople / Nexon
4. Assassin's Creed Shadows
Since its release on March 20, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has already surpassed 2 million players worldwide, with fans welcoming Ubisoft's latest entry to the franchise. Set in the highly-requested Samurai-era Japan, Shadows features dual protagonists and is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and even Mac. | Ubisoft