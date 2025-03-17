From Split Fiction to Monster Hunter Wilds: Here are 21 of the best games released in 2025, so far

1 . Atomfall

Released on March 27, Atomfall is another highly anticipated 2025 title. A post-apocalyptic game from Rebellion, the developers of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, it is set five years after a nuclear disaster in Northern England which was inspired by real life events during the 1960s. Players can explore its open world which includes moors, woodlands and a picture perfect English village while fighting to survive and attempting to uncover exactly what happened at the Windscale nuclear power station. Atomfall is available on Xbox Game Pass, as well as physically and digitally on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. | Rebellion Developments