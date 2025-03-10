The hit TV series will return to UK screens on April 14.

The final trailer for The Last of Us season two has been released, teasing fans with big moments pulled straight from the game.

Based on The Last of Us video game series, it has been two years since the zombie drama show first hit our screens with the new trailer giving us a look at the return of Joel and Ellie - played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively - as well as hints of what is to come.

Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley in The Last of Us Season 2. | Liane Hentscher/HBO

We see Ellie and Joel attempting to rebuild their lives after the end of season one, with Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley returning as Tommy and Maria. Meanwhile, the trailer introduces us to a new zombie threat as well as several new characters - most notably, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby who was the game’s deuteragonist.

In addition to the Apple Cider Vinegar actress, Isabela Merced, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara are all joining the cast for season two.

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us season 2. | Liane Hentscher/HBO

New faces also include Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Spencer Lord and Danny Ramirez, and Tati Gabrielle, who previously starred in Uncharted, another video game adaptation.

But perhaps the biggest element of the trailer comes right before it ends, when Bella confronts Joel.

“You swore,” she says, clearly having found out that the promise Joel made to her at the end of season one was a lie.

The Last of Us Season 2 UK release date

The Last of Us season 2 will be released in the UK on Monday, April 14. That’s one day behind the US where it will be released on HBO Max on April 13.