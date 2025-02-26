The new theory suggests that a second GTA 6 trailer could drop at the end of March.

With Grand Theft Auto VI set to arrive later this year, fans of the series have impatiently been waiting for a second trailer.

The first trailer for GTA 6 came out all the way back in December 2023, with hype around the upcoming game only growing as the Autumn 2025 launch window grows closer.

With no further release information having been revealed by developer Rockstar, a new statement from the game’s publisher Take-Two Interactive has fans guessing a possible release date for the so far elusive trailer 2.

GameRoll, a prominent GTA 6 update account on social media, speculated that based on the marketing for Borderlands 4 - which shares a publisher with GTA - that we could know when a second trailer will be released.

He wrote: “Borderlands 4 recently got its second trailer and it launches in 7 months. If GTA 6 was to follow this same pattern, then we can expect Rockstar to drop Trailer 2 towards the end of March.

“We have no reason to worry. Take-Two just utilises shorter marketing cycles these days.”