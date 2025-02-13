Set to be released on June 10, MindsEye is the former GTA boss Leslie Benzies’ first game post-Rockstar departure.

MindsEye, a new action-adventure game from Scottish studio Build a Rocket Boy (BARB), is set to launch in the UK tonight.

MindsEye is an upcoming action game from Scottish studio Build A Rocket Boy. | Build A Rocket Boy / IO Interactive

Despite a launch that has been marred by controversy following the departure of BARB’s chief legal officer and chief financial officer just a week before the game’s launch, players are still eager to experience the narrative driven game which has been compared to Grand Theft Auto.

Here’s everything you need to know about MindsEye on launch day - including exactly what time you can play from.

MindsEye: When will the game go live in the UK?

MindsEye will be released in the UK at 6pm on Tuesday, June 10 (5pm UTC / 1pm EDT).

Despite some players managing to get hold of the game early, it will officially launch later today. You can play MindsEye on PC - via both Steam and the Epic Games Store - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It is available to pre-load on all platforms, with a launch day patch required.

How big is MindsEye?

If you’re downloading a digital edition of MindsEye you will need to clear up between 36 GB to 54 GB of storage space depending on your preferred platform - and that’s without the required launch day updates.

Here’s the download size for digital purchases of MindsEye:

PC: 54GB (+ 16 GB for update)

PlayStation 5: 37 GB (+ 8 GB for update)

Xbox Series X/S: 45 GB (+ 16GB for update)

Is MindsEye on Game Pass?

No, MindsEye is not on Game Pass.

What is MindsEye about?

Set in the not too distant future, MindsEye takes place in the fictional desert city of RedRock. In a world where AI, robotics and neural implants have become a key aspect of daily life, society has been reshaped.

MindsEye is set in the not too distant future. | Build A Rocket Boy / IO Interactive

Players will take on the role of Jacob Diaz, an ex elite soldier fitted with the MindsEye neural implant which is haunting him with disjointed visions of his past and a covert mission which changed his life. You will fight to uncover the truth in a world overrun by greed and military power.

Throughout the game, Jacob will encounter others also searching for answers, each with their own unique motivations and secrets. The decisions you make - and the characters you choose to trust - will impact his story.

What will gameplay be like?

The action game will feature strategic combat, with enemies who have unique and distinct tactics and behaviours. You can encounter fights on foot, behind the wheel or even in the air.

MindsEye was developed by Edinburgh-based studio Build A Rocket Boy. | Build A Rocket Boy / IO Interactive

The game’s environment, and how you choose to interact with it, will impact combat with the system said to be “fluid, dynamic, and rewarding for players who adapt their approach to each encounter”.

In a release ahead of MindsEye launch, BARB confirmed that the game will feature its proprietary Game Creation System “empowering players to craft anything in their mind's eye, in MindsEye”.

According to developers, players will be able to craft their own experiences using MindsEye assets, from custom missions to new scenarios in-world, with a stream of premium content monthly with the studio releasing new missions, challenges and assets.

The gameplay trailer released during State of Play also features a host of cars exploding and blowing up, with driving another heavy element of the game. Players will be able to take on high-speed chases and more while traversing the game’s environment.

MindsEye promises high-octane car chases. | Build A Rocket Boy / IO Interactive

Speaking about the release, director Benzies said: “I’ve dedicated my entire career to crafting captivating interactive entertainment to delight players.

“With MindsEye, we’ve pushed cinematic adventure to the next level - building characters and a world that feels truly alive. We can’t wait for players to step in and feel the immersive realism and tireless effort poured into every moment of the game.”

How long will it take to beat MindsEye?

In a recent interview with EuroGamer, assistant game director at BARB Adam Whiting shared that MindsEye will take around 15 hours to complete - somewhat on the shorter side for modern games.

How much will MindsEye cost?

Around the standard price for a AAA game, MindsEye will cost £54.99 ($59.99 / €59.99).

New AAA game comes from Scottish studio

Directed by Benzies, MindsEye comes from his Leith based independent games studio Build A Rocket Boy. Former GTA producer Benzies founded the company in 2016, following his acrimonious departure from Rockstar North.