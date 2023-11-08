GTA VI: Rockstar set to officially announce Grand Theft Auto 6 in December

Grand Theft Auto developers Rockstar Games will release the first trailer for the game in December.

Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive, are planning on releasing the trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto Six in December.

Sources close to the game stated that the announcement could be made as early as this week. However, since the initial report Rockstar's founder Sam Houser has confirmed that a trailer for the game will coincide with the developer's 25th anniversary in December.

Houser said: "Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.

"Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

"We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."

The first game in the Grand Theft Auto series was created by Scottish developers David Jones and Mike Dailly under DMA Design, which is now known as Rockstar North.

What do we know about GTA VI so far?

While there is no release date as of yet, it has been more than ten years since GTA V came out. It is the second best-selling video game of all time, with more than 185 million copies sold.

Due to an unprecedented leak in early 2022, which saw two British teenagers convicted for their role in sharing hours worth of in progress game footage, there is already a good deal known about the next instalment in the GTA franchise. The leak revealed possible storylines, characters and locations, though developers have said that the gameplay was still in early stages of creation at this point.