Despite the delay of Rockstar’s latest Grand Theft Auto game, it is still set to be a busy year for games.

From the beginning of 2025, we’ve already had releases such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Monster Hunter Wilds , as well as new and exciting intellectual property such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 making waves.

Despite GTA IV being delayed until May 2026, there is still plenty to look forward to in the gaming industry this year with big releases expected from a variety of studios around the world - including Scotland’s very own Build a Rocket Boy.

Founded by former GTA producer Leslie Benzies, the Edinburgh-based studio is gearing up to release its very own AAA action game MindsEye, with more highly anticipated titles out this year including Death Stranding 2 and Mafia: The Old Country. That is without mentioning the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 release in June, which will see dozens of games remastered for the console and new entries in franchises such as Pokémon.

Why not take GTA’s delay as an opportunity to explore something different? Here are 27 of the biggest games coming out in 2025.

Dune: Awakening – Tuesday, May 20 With the next Dune film still more than a year away, fans of the franchise will soon be able to have their own adventure in Arrakis with Dune: Awakening. The open world MMO, will see thousands of players fighting to survive the desert (and sandworms) expanding their influence through combat building and more as well as controlling the spice trade and joining guilds. Arriving on PC from May 20, the PS5, and Xbox Series X|S release date has yet to be confirmed.

Elden Ring Nightreign – Friday, May 30 Set to be released on Friday, May 30, Elden Ring Nightreign is a new standalone adventure set within the Elden Ring universe. Set over a total of three days, teams of players must collaborate to prepare for the final boss. Described as a "roguelike" Elden Ring game, it also features a battle royale style shrinking arena which resets after the boss has been defeated. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

MindsEye – Tuesday, June 10 Developed by former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies and his Scottish studio Build A Rocket Boy, MindsEye is a story-driven action adventure thriller set in the not-too-distant future. Taking place in the fictional desert city of RedRock, in a world where AI, robotics and neural implants have become normal, players take on the role of ex-elite soldier Jacob Diaz as he looks to uncover the truth in a world of conspiracy. With a release date of June 10, 2025, Benzies' new game looks set to come out ahead of his former employer Rockstar's latest GTA installment. It will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Tron: Catalyst – Tuesday, June 17 Set within Disney's Tron universe, Tron: Catalyst is an action-adventure game which sees players take on the role of resourceful program Exo as he attempts to escape the collapsing Arq Grid. With the ability to initiate time loops, players will engage in combat, rake on missions and navigate warring factions. Developed by Bithell Games, it is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC from Tuesday, June 17.