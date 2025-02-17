Here are the best-selling video game consoles of all time - including the Nintendo Switch

3 . Nintendo Switch – 150.86 million

The Nintendo Switch is the third best selling video game console of all time, with more than 150.86 million sold as of December 2024. First released in 2017, the unique design allowed the console to be used either as a handheld or a home console with several variations – such as the Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED – having been released in the years since. After plenty of speculation, the Switch 2 is set to be released later this year but that still leaves plenty of time for the original to potentially overtake the DS. | travelbook - stock.adobe.com