Everything we know about Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, so far
Having filmed in Scotland last year, fans have been given a first look at Netflix’s upcoming Frankenstein adaptation.
Written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, and based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel, a teaser trailer for the film was revealed during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event.
Introducing the first look at Frankenstein, del Toro reflected that much of his work over the years has been inspired by Shelley’s work.
He said: “This is, for me, the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life. I first read Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a kid and saw Boris Karloff in what became for me an almost religious state.
“Monsters have become my personal belief system. There are strands of Frankenstein throughout my films, Cronos Blade, Hellboy – big time on Pinocchio. Exploring the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son, has consumed my stories again and again.”
The three-time Oscar winner added: “I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera and I have been actively pursuing it now for 25 years. It has grown so close to me that now it’s biography.”
With the film coming to Netflix later this year, here’s everything you need to know about Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein - including where it filmed in Scotland.
What is the release date for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein?
Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is set for release on Netflix this November.
The acclaimed director has been inspired by Shelley’s books since he was a child, previously describing his fascination with monsters in a 2008 interview with The Scotsman.
He said: “Even as a kid, I knew that monsters were far more gentle and far more desirable than the monsters living inside 'nice people'. I think being a monster, and accepting that you are a monster, gives you the leeway to not behave like one.
“There are truths about oneself that are really bad and hard to admit. But when you finally have the courage and say them, you liberate yourself. And monsters are a personification of that."
Guillermo del Toro Frankenstein cast
Oscar Isaac leads the cast of Frankenstein, playing the mad scientist Victor Frankenstein. His monster, or “the Creature” as he is being referred to in the Netflix film is being played by Jacob Elordi, with Mia Goth also in a currently unconfirmed lead role.
Initially, del Toro’s Frankenstein was set to star Andrew Garfield as the monster, however, following the actors’ strikes in Hollywood, scheduling conflicts saw Elordi take over the role. In a pre-recorded clip which played ahead of the trailer reveal, the Australian actor shared that he was “immensely grateful” to be part of the project.
He said: “I recently had the great pleasure of playing the creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Guillermo is a real life genius and I am immensely grateful to be in the film and really proud of the work that we all put into it.”
And speaking about playing Victor Frankenstein, Isaac said: “Playing the part of Victor Frankenstein for this master of cinema has been the experience of a lifetime. The passion, love and dedication we have all put into this movie is reflected in every frame.
“This film stands on the shoulders of every creature feature but it is a dark and sumptuous, emotional drama, a character piece, sprung from the pages of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.”
Other actors confirmed to appear include Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz and Burn Gorman, who was seen during filming in Edinburgh.
- Oscar Isaac – Victor Frankenstein
- Jacob Elordi – The Creature
- Mia Goth – TBC
- Felix Kammerer – William
- Lars Mikkelsen – Captain Anderson
- David Bradley – Blind Man
- Charles Dance — TBC
- Christoph Waltz – Harlander
- Christian Convery – Young Victor Frankenstein
- Ralph Ineson — TBC
- Burn Gorman — TBC
- Joachim Fjelstrup — TBC
Where was Frankenstein filmed in Scotland?
Large parts of Edinburgh city centre were shut down to film Frankenstein last September, which was being worked on under the title of “Prodigal Father”. Locations included the Royal Mile, Parliament Square, St Giles Street and the High Street.
In addition, filming also took place at Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire, Hospitalfield House in Arbroath, Glasgow Cathedral as well as a number of additional locations around Scotland.
During his filming in the north east of Scotland, del Toro even stayed in a “haunted” hotel in Aberdeenshire where he described experiencing paranormal activity on social media.
The stars of Frankenstein were also spotted out and about around Scotland while filming in the country. Christoph Waltz popped up during an Old Firm game, while Jacob Elordi was spotted at a coffee shop in East Lothian.
Shia LaBeouf also made the news in Scotland during filming. The Hollywood actor, who is married to Frankenstein’s Mia Goth, is said to have been “squaring up” to locals in Edinburgh after being spotted taking pictures with fans earlier that week.
Fans can expect to see more of Scotland throughout Frankenstein, with filming also having taken place in other locations around the country.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.