Director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein on the set of Frankenstein. | Ken Woroner/Netflix

As partner venues of the London Film Festival, Glasgow’s GFT and the Edinburgh Filmhouse will host preview screenings of Frankenstein.

Two Scottish cinemas will host an advance screening of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein as part of the 2025 BFI London Film Festival (LFF).

The prestigious event will see the upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic novel screened simultaneously at venues across the UK, including the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT) and Edinburgh Playhouse.

Director Guillermo del Toro waving to fans while filming Frankenstein in Edinburgh in 2024. | Lisa Ferguson

Written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein was shot on location in Scotland last year. Filming took place in the North East as well as around Edinburgh city centre, with the Royal Mile, Parliament Square, St Giles Street and the High Street among areas transformed for the production.

Ahead of its upcoming appearance at LFF, Netflix announced that Frankenstein would be shown in select theatres from October 17, before making its debut on the streaming site in November.

And with Frankenstein now confirmed for London Film Festival, here’s what you need to know to see Frankenstein in Glasgow and Edinburgh ahead of its full release.

When is BFI London Film Festival?

The BFI London Film Festival will run from Wednesday, October 8 to Sunday, October 19.

Though the majority of the festival takes place in London, organisers expanded the programme to include simultaneous film screenings at venues around the UK in 2018.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is being screened at the London Film Festival - and in Edinburgh and Glasgow. | John Wilson/Netflix

As partner venues, both the GFT and Edinburgh Filmhouse will preview films including Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Bugonia and Hamnet throughout the festival.

How to see LLF Frankenstein screenings in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Glasgow GFT

For CineCard and CineCard+ members and GFT Friends and Patrons, early booking for all London Film Festival showings - including Frankenstein - will open from 2pm on Wednesday, September 10.

General sale will then begin at 2.10pm on Tuesday, September 16.

Tickets prices across all LFF screenings are as follows:

£12 standard price

£9.60 concession

£10.50 CineCard discount price / £8.10 CineCard concession

£6.40 15-25 discount price

You can find out more about BFI London Film Festival at GFT, here.

Edinburgh Filmhouse

Ticketing details for LFF at Edinburgh Filmhouse have yet to be released, though the listing for Frankenstein is already live.

However we do know that Filmhouse members will receive priority ticket access for the festival as well as discounts, food and drink offers and more. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up to know more here.

You can find out more about BFI London Film Festival at Edinburgh Filmhouse, here.

When is the Frankenstein LFF preview?

According to the GFT’s website, the LFF preview of Frankenstein will be on at 7.40pm on Wednesday, October 15.