Every Guillermo del Toro film: All of the Frankenstein director's films ranked, from best to worst

With his love of monsters, it is no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has directed more than his fair share of creature features.

From his debut film Cronos, a horror film about an otherworldly Scarab to his Oscar-winning Gothic romance The Shape of Water, the Mexican director is no stranger to the unusual.

And regardless of genre, all of del Toro’s filmmaking is imbued with a distinct visual flair, making his upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein feel all the more appealing - especially since we know that many scenes for the film were shot around Scotland.

So if you witnessed the crew of del Toro’s “Prodigal Father” filming in Edinburgh last year and are wondering what else he has to offer, we’ve taken a look back at his previous work.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, here are all of Guillermo del Toro’s films ranked from best to worst.

1 . Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) With 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a 2022 stop-motion film which is based loosely on the 1883 Italian novel. Released on Netflix, critics praised the film – which stars Scottish actor Ewan McGregor – for its dark take on the tale of Pinocchio. | Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Pan's Labyrinth (2006) Falling slightly behind his most recent film is Pan's Labyrinth. Released in 2006, the dark fantasy received a 22 minute-long standing ovation during its Cannes premiere. It is widely considered one of the best fantasy films ever made and won a number of awards – including three Oscars. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The Devil’s Backbone (2001) Released in 2001, The Devil’s Backbone is a Gothic horror film about a 10-year-old orphan who is sent to Santa Lucia School, where he uncovers its secrets including the ghost which wanders the grounds. Set during the Spanish Civil War, the film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . The Shape of Water (2017) Widely praised by critics upon its release, The Shape of Water saw del Toro win Best Picture and Best Director, as well as two others, during the 90th Academy Awards. The fantasy-romance film stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Octavia Spencer. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales