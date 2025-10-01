“He will tell his tale,” wrote del Toro on social media following the trailer’s release.

Netflix have revealed a new trailer for Frankenstein, giving audiences a fresh look at Guillermo del Toro’s take on the Mary Shelley classic.

Released alongside a new poster of Jacob Elordi’s towering Creature, the trailer showcases his character’s voice for the first time.

The Creature has been revealed in new art for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. | Netflix

Promising fans on social media that the Creature will “tell his tale”, del Toro’s Frankenstein sees Elordi star opposite Oscar Isaac as the “brilliant but egotistical” Victor Frankenstein with a cast including Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Charles Dance, among others.

The film follows the journey of Isaac’s Frankenstein as he attempts to create life in a monstrous experiment which leads to his undoing as well as that of his tragic creation.

Large areas of Edinburgh city centre were shut down to accommodate filming last year, with other Scottish locations used by the production including Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire and Hospitalfield House in Arbroath.

Shooting also took place at Glasgow Cathedral, which Isaac’s Frankenstein can be seen exploring in the new trailer.

Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein exploring what appears to be Glasgow Cathedral in a still from Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein. | Netflix

Having been a dream project from Oscar-winning filmmaker del Toro, Frankenstein is set for a limited cinematic run from Friday, October 17 with the film arriving on Netflix at 8am on Friday, November 7 in the UK.

While filming in Scotland, del Toro stayed in the “most haunted” room of an Aberdeenshire hotel and shared his love of the country on social media.

He wrote: “I love Scotland- and, even when my links to it are not by bloodline, I feel close to it. My mother's family side, has lineage going to Ireland- the O'Colligan family. My Grandfather (after whom I am named) was Guillermo Gomez O'Colligan.”