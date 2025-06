The trailer has now been released for the highly anticipated adaptation of Mary Shelly’s iconic novel Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus.

Guillermo del Toro’s film, shot partly in Scotland, is expected to be released this November on Netflix.

The director has been inspired by the gothic novel ever since he was a child, as he claimed in an interview with The Scotsman.

Here is a list of the impressive cast set to bring this legendary story to life.

Jacob Elordi will be playing the monster himself, given life by scientist Dr Frankenstein. No - the monster is not called Frankenstein... in the book, he refers to himself as Adam. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Christoph Waltz will be playing Doctor Septimus Pretorius. Not a character that exists in the original novel, but was introduced in the film The Bride of Frankenstein. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Mia Goth will be playing Elizabeth Lavenza, from the original novel. Elizabeth is the fiancé of Frankenstein. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oscar Isaac will be playing the man himself, Dr Victor Frankenstein, who embarks on a regrettable scientific experiment. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)