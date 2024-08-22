“There is something in that room with me,” the director wrote.

World-famous film director Guillermo del Toro is known for his love of the supernatural - but a night in a ‘haunted’ hotel near Aberdeen proved to be too much to bear for the titan of the big screen.

Del Toro is in the North East shooting his version of Frankenstein at the Dunecht Estate near Westhill and staying in a hotel nearby. While the name of the hotel has not been disclosed, it is believed to be a 19th-century pile on the outskirts of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a series of updates on social media platform X, del Toro described how he moved into a room vacated by a “scared” producer following a series of “odd electrical and physical occurrences”.

After taking over the accommodation, the film director said he always stayed in the “most haunted” room and that he had “high hopes” of experiencing something supernatural.

Getty Images

But after one night, the film director moved somewhere else to sleep after feeling there was “something in the room with me”.

In a post on X on Thursday morning, del Toro wrote that, while nothing had happened, the “atmosphere in the room is oppressive and I am not going to spend much more time there“.

Del Toro, director of Oscar-winning Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, also spoke of his love of Scotland and how he feels “close” to the country, despite his links not being “by bloodline”. His mother’s family side has lineage to Ireland and that his grandfather, who he is named after, was called Guillermo Gomez O'Colligan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Del Toro has spent more than a decade working on his adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic Frankenstein with the film, called Prodigal Father, being produced by Netflix. The director was in Scotland last year scouting for locations, with a casting call made for extras from Edinburgh and Glasgow.