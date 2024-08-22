Why Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro had to leave 'most haunted’ room at Scottish hotel
World-famous film director Guillermo del Toro is known for his love of the supernatural - but a night in a ‘haunted’ hotel near Aberdeen proved to be too much to bear for the titan of the big screen.
Del Toro is in the North East shooting his version of Frankenstein at the Dunecht Estate near Westhill and staying in a hotel nearby. While the name of the hotel has not been disclosed, it is believed to be a 19th-century pile on the outskirts of the city.
In a series of updates on social media platform X, del Toro described how he moved into a room vacated by a “scared” producer following a series of “odd electrical and physical occurrences”.
After taking over the accommodation, the film director said he always stayed in the “most haunted” room and that he had “high hopes” of experiencing something supernatural.
But after one night, the film director moved somewhere else to sleep after feeling there was “something in the room with me”.
In a post on X on Thursday morning, del Toro wrote that, while nothing had happened, the “atmosphere in the room is oppressive and I am not going to spend much more time there“.
Del Toro, director of Oscar-winning Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, also spoke of his love of Scotland and how he feels “close” to the country, despite his links not being “by bloodline”. His mother’s family side has lineage to Ireland and that his grandfather, who he is named after, was called Guillermo Gomez O'Colligan.
Del Toro has spent more than a decade working on his adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic Frankenstein with the film, called Prodigal Father, being produced by Netflix. The director was in Scotland last year scouting for locations, with a casting call made for extras from Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Earlier this week, del Toro posted a picture himself on location on an estate “near Stonehaven”, which he described as “home of the deep friend Mars Bar”.
