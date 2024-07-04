Guillermo Del Toro has shared on social media that he will soon fly to the UK to film his upcoming Netflix Frankenstein adaption in London and Scotland. | Adobe Stock / Getty Images

Expected to film in Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein adaptation for Netflix will star Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is officially heading to Scotland to shoot his upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein for Netflix.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night, the Mexican filmmaker shared that he would soon be travelling to the UK to film Frankenstein.

He wrote: “Kim and I leave for London / Scotland tonight- we will shoot more location footage for ‘F’ until October or so…”

Del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale has assembled a cast including Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth, who most recently led horror sequel MaXXXine.

Having previously described Shelley’s novel as his favourite book of all time, the acclaimed director has been working on a Frankenstein film for more than a decade. Even before he began to work on his own Shelley adaptation, del Toro has discussed his fascination with monsters.

In a 2008 interview with The Scotsman, del Toro said: “Even as a kid, I knew that monsters were far more gentle and far more desirable than the monsters living inside 'nice people'.

“I think being a monster, and accepting that you are a monster, gives you the leeway to not behave like one.

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley. | Getty Images

“There are truths about oneself that are really bad and hard to admit. But when you finally have the courage and say them, you liberate yourself. And monsters are a personification of that."

With del Toro acting as both writer and director on the highly anticipated project, his words from more than 15 years ago could provide fans with insight into the film he’s looking to create.

Frankenstein filming will take place in Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer

Being developed under the title “Prodigal Father”, filming for Frankenstein is expected to take place in Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer.

It follows a casting call being put out for extras in the Scottish cities last month, which required people over the age of 18 for a Netflix feature film described as a “Gothic period piece”.

While the project will also be shooting in London, del Toro was spotted scouting different locations around Scotland last year. He posted images of himself in front of the Scott Monument in Edinburgh as well as at the home of Glasgow socialite and accused murderer Madeleine Smith in the city’s Blythswood Square.

Del Toro also shared images of himself in less identifiable Scottish locations, with the caption “scouting”.