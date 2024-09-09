Here are 22 pictures of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein filming in Edinburgh

Film crews working on Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein have taken Edinburgh’s Royal Mile back in time.

The area around St Giles’ Cathedral has been transformed as production on the Netflix period drama arrives in the Capital, with Victorian looking set pieces having appeared in West Parliament Square and a gallows having appeared in Makar’s Close.

Directed by del Toro, production on this latest adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic has been taking place around Scotland in locations including Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow Cathedral.

Starring Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Frankenstein is expected to continue filming around the Royal Mile until September 17.

1 . Another view of the gallows The Netflix film crew have transformed Makar's Close with the gallows | LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

2 . A closer look at extras in period costumes Filming in Edinburgh has been taking place for several days now | Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Filming is well under way for Frankenstein Actors in period costume on the Edinburgh Frankenstein set | Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

4 . Burn Gorman laughing on the Frankenstein set in Edinburgh Burn Gorman has appeared in several of Guillermo del Toro's films in the past, including Pacific Rim and Pinocchio. | LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales