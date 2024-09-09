Here are 22 pictures of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein filming in Edinburgh

Film crews have taken Edinburgh’s Parliament Square back in time while filming Netflix’s upcoming Frankenstein film.

Film crews working on Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation of Frankenstein have taken Edinburgh’s Royal Mile back in time.

The area around St Giles’ Cathedral has been transformed as production on the Netflix period drama arrives in the Capital, with Victorian looking set pieces having appeared in West Parliament Square and a gallows having appeared in Makar’s Close.

Directed by del Toro, production on this latest adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic has been taking place around Scotland in locations including Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow Cathedral.

Starring Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, Frankenstein is expected to continue filming around the Royal Mile until September 17.

The Netflix film crew have transformed Makar's Close with the gallows

1. Another view of the gallows

The Netflix film crew have transformed Makar's Close with the gallows | LISA FERGUSON

Filming in Edinburgh has been taking place for several days now

2. A closer look at extras in period costumes

Filming in Edinburgh has been taking place for several days now | Lisa Ferguson

Actors in period costume on the Edinburgh Frankenstein set

3. Filming is well under way for Frankenstein

Actors in period costume on the Edinburgh Frankenstein set | Lisa Ferguson

Burn Gorman has appeared in several of Guillermo del Toro's films in the past, including Pacific Rim and Pinocchio.

4. Burn Gorman laughing on the Frankenstein set in Edinburgh

Burn Gorman has appeared in several of Guillermo del Toro's films in the past, including Pacific Rim and Pinocchio. | LISA FERGUSON

