What week is it on Bake Off? Each Great British Bake Off theme, week by week

All of the Bake Off contestants from 2023: Saku, Dan, Cristy, Josh, Rowan, Abbi, Amos, Dana, Nicky, Matty, Tasha and Keith.

The Great British Bake Off pushes amateur bakers to their limits, challenging them to create bakes from delicate pastries to hearty breads.

Each week contestants face a new theme, from cakes to biscuits and even vegan creations. However, viewers shouldn't anticipate any national-themed challenges with showrunners scrapping the format following backlash over last year's Mexican week.

Here, we keep you up to date with what theme Bake Off is each week.

Week One

Following tradition during their first time in the tent, the bakers were challenged with Cake Week.

First up, during the signature challenge bakers were tasked with creating a vertical layer cake, with thin layers of sponge rolled up with layers of creamy filling in between.

The bakers waiting for feedback on their technical challenge chocolate cakes during Week One. Image: Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

During the technical challenge bakers were required to create one of the most iconic symbols of the show, The Great British Bake Off cake which appears in the title screen. Known for its missing raspberry it was down to the bakers whether they included it or not in their chocolate fudge cake.

Finally for the Showstopper contestants were asked to create an animal shaped cake.

Week Two