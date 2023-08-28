The Great British Bake Off will soon return for a 14th series, here is everything we know so far.

With autumn arriving, the instantly-recognisable Great British Bake Off tent will soon be popping up on screens across the nation.

Returning for series 14, we will soon see aspiring bakers from across the country being put through their paces by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Each week hopefuls will take part in challenges in the hopes of impressing the judges and being crowned Star Baker.

But when will GBBO start, who is taking part and how can you watch? We have all the answers you need.

Who will host?

Comedian Noel Fielding is returning to host the beloved show alongside TV personality and presenter Alison Hammond.

She is no stranger to the tent having appeared as a baker on Celebrity Bake Off in 2020 alongside James Blunt, Alex Jones, and Joe Sugg.

Hammond is replacing comedian Matt Lucas who stepped down at the end of last year after two series. She joins the likes of Sandi Toskvig, who left the show in 2020, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Great British Bake Off contestants

While the show is just about ready to come out, the bakers taking part in this year’s competition have still to be announced.

Contestants will be sitting at home and waiting just as eagerly as fans for news of their upcoming TV appearances and proof of any Hollywood handshakes.

Great British Bake Off 2023 start date

There has been no official release date confirmed by Channel 4 so far. However, their autumn schedule indicates that the show could start on Tuesday September 12th.

Will Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear on Bake Off?

Back in June, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds sent fans on social media into shock, posting several images with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from the iconic tent.

2018 GBBO winner Rahul Mandal commented: "What is happening here, first Ryan, then Blake. Does that mean you and Prue are going to be in the next Deadpool movie?"

There has been no confirmation that the couple will appear on the show despite fan speculation, but we could perhaps see the pair pop up for a boozy bake challenge or as guest judges.

Lively also recently posted an advertisement for her Betty Booze cocktail range featuring Hollywood.

Who won last year's competition?

Dr Syabira Yusoff, a cardiovascular research associate based in London, was last year's winner, beating out fellow contestants Abdul Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse.

Great British Bake Off 2022 winner Syabira Yusoff with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4

Where to watch Series 14 of GBBO?

The show will be broadcast live on Channel 4 each week, typically at 8pm each Tuesday.