All of the Bake Off contestants from 2023: Saku, Dan, Cristy, Josh, Rowan, Abbi, Amos, Dana, Nicky, Matty, Tasha and Keith.

For the first time ever a deaf contestant will enter The Great British Bake Off tent with a British Sign Language interpreter alongside her.

Tasha, 27, is a participation officer from Bristol and is one of twelve contestants who will compete to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

When the show returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday September 26th she will be joined by her BSL interpreter Daryl, who has been with her since the audition process.

Daryl will be introduced alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, and as spotted in a teaser for the new series, audiences will see him interpreting what's happening in the tent for Tasha throughout the competition.

Despite her love of baking, Tasha left her application to the last minute out of fear, and has spoken about how she and Daryl cried upon finding out they were going to be on the series.

She said: “I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers.”

Speaking with Radio Times judge Prue Leith shared that she and Paul had learned some BSL to communicate with Tasha, as did hosts Noel and Alison.

Prue said: "She had a signer, so we all learnt a bit of sign language. Paul was terrific and he learnt a lot. I just about managed to learn how to say 'good luck' and 'well done'."

2023 Bake Off contestant Tasha, 27, a participation officer from Bristol. Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire

“When we lined up outside the tent to do our first walk-in show, we were all so nervous. It was a big moment when Noel introduced not only Alison but also Daryl as part of the line-up.

"Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment. I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Tasha was encouraged to develop her baking into a hobby by a teacher in school and enjoys challenging herself. Outside of baking Tasha enjoys the theatre and travelling the world.