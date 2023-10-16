The Great British Bake Off has been rescheduled

All Sections
Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Following last week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off fans were warned that the show would be rescheduled.

Channel 4 have the broadcasting rights for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, with England playing Italy at Wembley on Tuesday October 17 from 7pm until 10.15pm. As such the reality TV show has been pushed back.

Instead fans can catch chocolate week in The Great British Bake Off tent on Wednesday October 18th on Channel 4 at 8pm.

However, as the show will now be shown on Wednesday it will clash with other programmes such as BBC’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

How to watch Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off is available to watch live on Channel 4, or on Channel 4's streaming service. The Great British Bake Off: Signed is broadcast simultaneously on 4Seven.

