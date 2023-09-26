The bakers have entered the tent and series 14 has kicked off with cake week.

Paul, Alison, Prue & Noel. Image: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4.

The Great British Bake Off has returned to our screens for 2023, kicking off with Cake Week.

Twelve eager bakers have entered the Bake Off tent, including Nicky from Dundee, to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and to entertain alongside Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with series 14 having just kicked off, and with the “Breadfather” skit reminding us why Paul is a baker and NOT an actor, here is what happened during episode one of The Great British Bake Off – or The Great British Baking Show if you’re American.

The Breadfather…

Instead of the usual Bake Off cold open, we were instead greeted with The Breadfather, a short Godfather inspired skit inducting Alison to the “family” by kissing a loaf of bread.

Then as the bakers entered the tent for the first time, Alison was introduced in her new role with Daryl, contestant Tasha’s BSL interpreter also making his first appearance.

On that note, Channel 4 also provided a note before the beginning of the programme informing viewers that a signed Bake Off would be available to stream live.

In addition, the contestants are as charming as ever with Saku, Keith, and Nicky already seeming like fan favourites.

Tasha is likely up there too with her Paul Hollywood impression, and also after demonstrating her sign name — a sign used to identify a person – for him, which was inspired by Polly the Parrot.

Signature Bake: Vertical rolled sponge cakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul and Prue tasked the bakers with creating a vertical layer cake, expecting perfectly even layers of sponge and filling.

From unusual flavours to hand foraged ingredients there were a number of interesting bakes on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan was praised for his rhubarb and custard cake which was shaped like a circus tent and praised for how cute it was by Prue.

Dundee-born baker Nicky shared a moment with Paul who said it “looks like a barrel”. She tried to recover by suggesting: “Maybe it grows on you,” before Paul shot her down by stating: “like a fungus”.

Intelligence analyst Saku was very nervous during the first challenge however Paul appears to have gone soft, even giving her a hug much to her delight.

Noel asked: “Where can you go from a hug?” She replied: “Home.”

However it wasn’t all positive with several contestants facing issues, particularly teacher Matty who faced issues with his buttercream – twice.

Technical Challenge: Bake Off chocolate cake with missing raspberry

Contestants were challenged by Paul to recreate the “most iconic Bake Off cake”, the title chocolate fudge cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the real question among bakers; do they add the missing raspberry or leave it?

Upon judging Paul and Prue remarked upon how close this technical challenge was with very little between each cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there were – predictable – issues with the ganache, most bakers had very, very solid creations to place on the gingham altar.

Bakers had to recreate the iconic chocolate fudge cake. Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Interestingly, Abbi had an issue with her ganache after it split, however she was able to rescue it by adding a little bit of melted butter to emulsify it again.

Criticisms largely surrounded the ganache and the layers of cake being visible through the coating, though Saku’s cake was remarked upon… for leaving the gap in the raspberries in the wrong space.

Database administrator Dana from Essex came last, followed by Tasha and Nicky, with Abbi coming in third, Amos second and Dan coming in first.

Showstopper: Animal shaped cake

An interesting challenge which not only helped showcase the bakers’ personalities, each was challenged to create an animal from cake.

Paul joked that if he were doing this challenge he would make a “silverback gorilla”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith, Matty, Dana and Dan all decided to create dogs, Amos an Orca, Saku a turtle, Tasha a robin while others went for something a bit more unusual like Cristy’s raspberry ripple duck, Amos’s Orca or Rowan’s… dead lobster?

Still not the most unusual of creations when compared to Nicky’s choice which caused great hilarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon hearing what she would be creating, Prue asked: “Why a beaver?”

Nicky replied: “I dressed up as one, once,” which saw Paul lose his composure slightly before it was shattered entirely by Prue.

The judge innocently remarked: “I’m not even sure I know what a beaver looks like…”

The comment saw Noel shake Nicky’s hand shortly being followed by Paul all for her animal choice.

And as she carried “Norman the Beaver” to the front of the tent Prue asked: “So, Nicky, tell us about your beaver…” and the hilarity continued.

Tasha’s unusual creation was complex and also featured the typically savoury ingredient, tahini. Prue loved the look of the cake and its unusual flavour which Paul said he “loved”, which helped rescue Tasha’s place in the tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbi’s adorable Herbert the Herdwick Sheep also drew praise, as did Dan’s tribute to his late family dog.

But it was during this challenge that disaster struck for Amos when he became the first cake fall victim of the tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh created a Highland cow in honour of his mum who loved the big creatures, with the hosts creating that the tent had turned into “Noel’s ark”.

Who was this week’s Star Baker?

After producing three excellent bakes, Dan was awarded the first Star Baker of the series.

Who left Bake Off?

At risk were Dana, Tasha and Nicky but unfortunately for Amos, who faced the first cake fall of the series, his orca cake didn’t quite meet the judges’ standards and following his mediocre Signature Bake, it was enough to send him home.

Where to watch Bake Off?

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you're looking to watch the show on demand, it will be available on Channel 4's streaming service one hour after the broadcast ends.